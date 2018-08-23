Community coalition hosts events to raise awareness

FAIRFIELD — A candlelight vigil will take place on National Overdose Awareness Day, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m. at the Sherman Green gazebo.

Hosted by the Fairfield CARES Community coalition, the event will feature speakers talking about recovery and prevention, and those who lost their lives to an overdose or are in recovery will be acknowledged.

It’s just one of several events Fairfield CARES has planned.

The U.S. Attorney’s Heroin Education Action Team will be on hand Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road. The group will talk about the challenge of the opioid epidemic. The evening will include a screening of “Chasing the Dragon,” followed by a panel discussion on opioid addiction.

This fall, Fairfield CARES is partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, as well as the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Activities include the 10th anniversary of Walk Like MADD on Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Co., 70 Sanford St. Participants can save $5 when they register with the Fairfield CARES MADD team.

On Oct. 27, Fairfield CARES will take part in the Out of the Darkness Westport Walk to fight against suicide.

Established in 2009, the coalition is a townwide organization of parents, school representatives, local business leaders, law enforcement, clergy, counseling professionals and youth services organizations. The goal is the prevention of underage drinking and substance abuse in town, increasing awareness of the risk of various addictions, and promoting healthy choices and behaviors.

For information, visit fairfieldct.org/

fairfieldcares or go to Facebook, Fairfield CARES Community Coalition.