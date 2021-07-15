Community news: $1,500 scholarships awarded in Fairfield, and more July 15, 2021 Updated: July 15, 2021 11:43 a.m.
The art gallery, Hollis Taggart Southport, is having an art exhibition that is titled: “Reunion: A group exhibition,” at art gallery’s 330 Pequot Ave. location, from Saturday, July 17, through Saturday, Sept. 4. “Suchitra Mattai, (b. 1973,) Inner strength (spheres of influence,) 2020, Embroidery floss on toile, 40 x 32 inches (101.6 x 81.3 cm.)”
The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, recently presented its seventh annual Fairfield Emerging Leaders Organization (FELO) $1,500 Scholarship Awards to two students: Conor Ortega, a recent graduate of Fairfield Warde High School, and Griffin Boyle, a recent graduate of Fairfield Ludlowe High School. Conor Ortega.
Chamber of Commerce awards scholarships
The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, recently presented its seventh annual Fairfield Emerging Leaders Organization $1,500 Scholarship Awards to two students: Conor Ortega, a recent graduate of Fairfield Warde High School, and Griffin Boyle, a recent graduate of Fairfield Ludlowe High School.