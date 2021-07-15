Community news: $1,500 scholarships awarded in Fairfield, and more

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, recently presented its seventh annual Fairfield Emerging Leaders Organization $1,500 Scholarship Awards to two students: Conor Ortega, a recent graduate of Fairfield Warde High School, and Griffin Boyle, a recent graduate of Fairfield Ludlowe High School.

The scholarships honor a graduating senior from each high school who plans to further his or her studies in business and finance.

Ortega and Boyle both maintained standards of excellence throughout their four years of high school at their respective school, revealed a strong interest in business and embodied excellent volunteer and leadership qualities.

Ortega is attending the University of Connecticut in the fall and will major in business and finance, after starting successful businesses and comes from a long line of entrepreneurs.

Boyle is attending San Diego State University in the fall and will major in business after completing 100 hours of community service in 12 months.

Members of the organization regularly host events to help raise money for the scholarship awards. Contact the Chamber at 203-255-1011, or email the chamber’s president, Beverly Balaz, at beverly@fairfieldctchamber.com for more information about FELO.

Upcoming art exhibition announced

The art gallery, Hollis Taggart Southport, is having an art exhibition “Reunion: A group exhibition,” at 330 Pequot Ave., from July 17 through Sept. 4.

An opening for the art exhibition is also taking place on July 17, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the gallery. Eight of the exhibiting artists will be present.

The art exhibit will feature recent paintings and sculptures by 10 contemporary artists, many of whom are formally associated with the gallery. Reuniting many of the gallery’s artists to celebrate the first anniversary of the gallery’s opening at its Southport location, the art exhibit will also highlight each of its artist’s style, technique, medium, themes, and intentions, while also showcasing works of art that represent the latest developments in contemporary art.

Chamber of Commerce launches brick campaign

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 75th anniversary with the launch of a brick campaign.

In partnership with the town, the chamber invites local businesses and organizations to become a part of Fairfield’s downtown streetscape by purchasing a commemorative brick in celebration of the anniversary and as part of the chamber’s “Buy-A-Brick” program.

The chamber’s goal is pay tribute to the business community, acknowledge the importance of the business community, and recognize 75 years of dedicated support from the chamber.

The bricks purchased through this fundraiser will partially be used to help beautify, and reconstruct the existing semicircle pocket park alongside the Fairfield Public Library on the Post Road, in the heart of downtown. Sponsor businesses may purchase bench plaques, which will be mounted on the surrounding benches. There is a limited quantity for these. The bricks will be installed as part of a town streetscape enhancement project that is tentatively planned for later this year.

Only businesses, and organizations in the town may purchase a commemorative brick. The standard four-inch-by-eight-inch brick option allows up to four lines of text with 18 characters on each line. The eight-inch-by-eight-inch brick allows up to six lines of text with 18 characters on each line. An eight-inch-by-eight-inch corporate logo brick is available with a company’s logo, and up to three lines of text. The deadline to purchase an engraved brick is Aug. 31.

Prices start at $250 for a standard engraved brick.

Visit the chamber’s website at fairfieldctchamber.com, or contact the chamber by calling 203-755-1011, or emailing the chamber’s administrative manager, Krista McCormack, at krista@fairfieldctchamber.com for more information.

Gallery opens new show

Art/Place Gallery invites the public to a reception for a member show, “Another Opening, Another Show,” on July 18 from 2 to 5 p.m. Different artists will talk about their work during the reception. The show can be seen from July 18 to Aug. 29 from noon to 5 p.m. every day at 70 Sanford Street in Fairfield. It includes work in a variety of mediums, styles, sizes, and subjects.

Visit www.artplacegallery.org or call 203- 374-9720 or 646-258-6912.

Art/Place is a non-profit, artist-run gallery that has been in existence for more than 35 years. It features a new show by one or two members every month and several group shows a year.

Race returns this Wednesday

The Third Annual Fairfield Police Sunset 5K, prresented by MONECO Advisors, returns at 6:30 p.m. on July 21.

All proceeds will be donated to the Fairfield Police Union Scholarship Fund and The Friends of the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities. Paricipants can run a 5K or walk the one mile course, starting and ending at Penfield Beach.

All 5K and one mile participants receive the same shirts and amenities. Only online registration is offered, which will be available until 15 minutes before the event starts or it sells out. No paper/in-person registration will be available on the day of the event.

It costs about $40 to do the 5K and $35 to walk the mile. There is also a $10 food truck option so spectators, friends and family can access the food and drinks available.