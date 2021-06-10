Community news: '100 Days of Reading' launched in Fairfield, and more

Graduate creative writing program welcoming guest writers

Fairfield University’s two-year Master of Fine Arts in creative writing program is welcoming four authors to the roster of guest writers, and keynote speakers this summer for an intensive and virtual residency of study that will be held July 16-24.

The speakers will each give readings of their work, and engage in dialogue with student writers during the study.

The speakers will be Jamaican-born novelist and educator Marlon James, auhor of “Black Leopard, Red Wolf,” and “A Brief History of Seven Killings;” Avni Doshi, author of “Burnt Sugar” and “Girl in White Cotton;” poet Shara McCallum, author of “No Ruined Stone” and “La historia es un cuarto/History is a Room,” and playwright Kathleen Clark who wrote “Southern Comforts” and “Secrets of a Soccer Mom.”

Visit fairfield.edu/mfa for more information, or to apply to the program.

One hundred days of reading launched

The nonprofit organization, Save the Children, in Fairfield has launched its annual national summer reading campaign, “100 Days of Reading.” It gives children fun ways to keep reading, and learning this summer, while also helping provide support and resources to rural America’s most vulnerable children during the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign began on June 1 and goes until International Literacy Day on Sept. 8. The nonprofit organization will also be sharing tips, and activities for, and about the campaign, on its Instagram account @savethechildren, and at the website for the campaign at savethechildren.com/READ, to help ensure that children continuing engaging in reading, and stay active all summer long.

Every link that is clicked, or tapped by participants will help unlock donations of books, educational materials and healthy food, and meals for 750,000 children.

Visit savethechildren.org/READ to learn more.

Fairfield resident honored with Game Changer award

Angela Schlingheyde, a Fairfield resident and director of The Center of Family Justice’s civil legal and court advocacy services, has been honored with the eighth annual Game Changer award during the recent Connecticut Legal Awards.

The center is located at 735 Fairfield Ave. in Bridgeport, and serves various communities in Connecticut.

Lawyer in Fairfield named a Super Lawyer

Linda L. Eliovson, a partner at the Law Offices of Eliovson and Tenore in Fairfield, has again been named a Connecticut Super Lawyer by the rating service, Super Lawyers.

The peer designation is awared to a select number of accomplished attorneys in each U.S. state by the company Thomson Reuters. The selection process takes a number of factors into account, including peer recognition and protessional achievement in legal practice. Five percent of attorneys in Connecticut receive the distinction.

Eliovson provides legal services related to estate planning and administration, wills, trusts, probate, conservatorships and elder law, including asset protection.

Free concert being held during art exhibition

The Madera Winds Quintet will play a concert at the Hollis Taggart Southport art gallery, at 330 Pequot Ave. in Southport, at 2 p.m. on June 12, at 2 p.m. There will be other performances while the art exhibition, “John Knuth: The Dawn,” is on display at the gallery from May 15 through July 3.

The quintet was formed in 2012, and is a blend of five Connecticut musicians who have performed in chamber music groups, throughout Fairfield County for the past 30 years. The members of the quintet include: Ralph Kirmser on the oboe, Janet Atherton on the clarinet, Marorie Callaghan on the horn, Rosemary Dellinger on the bassoon, and Kerry Walker on the flute.

No pre-registration is required, but seating in limited.

Contact info@hollistaggart.com, or 212-628-4000 for more information.

Road construction beginning at the transfer station

Road construction will take place on Richard White Way in Fairfield from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays from June 14 to July 5. Residents should expect delays and, when possible, plan trips to the transfer station Mondays and Saturdays.

Fairfield Red Storm hosting third ‘Under the Lights’ season finale

The Fairfield American Little League Red Storm team is having its season finale in its third annual “Under the Lights” game at Hyden Field at 6:45 p.m. on June 12 against the Milford Royals. Highlights will include First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick throwing the first pitch, Fairfield Univeristy’s mascot Lucas the Stag, an ice cream truck, a trophy presentation and the game itself. Hyden field is located at 353 Old Dam Road.