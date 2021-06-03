Community news: 3,000 masks received in Fairfield, and more

Fairfield receives 3,000 KN-95 masks

United Way of Coastal Fairfield County gave the town and its human services department 3,000 KN-95 masks for use at the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities. Despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s, (CDC,) lifted guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, United Way’s partners indicate a need for masks for senior citizens, and people who are in jobs that are in the public eye. The donation was made possible by Yale New Haven Health.

Relay For Life happening in drive-thru format

Cancer survivors, caregivers, volunteers and community members are gathering for the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Fairfield in a drive-thru format, from 7 to 9 p.m. on June 5 at Fairfield Ludlowe High School, 785 Unquowa Road. Relay For Life is celebrating its 24th year in the town.

Participants can enter the school during that time from Mill Pond Road. They will then be guided through the event.

The route will include giveaways, music, a luminaria ceremony and an opportunity to make a donation to the cause. Money raised at the event go towards American Cancer Society research, education, advocacy and service.

Teams and individuals can register for the event at www.relayforlife/fairfieldct.

Visit relayforlife.org, or www.relayforlife.org/fairfieldct to learn more about the event, or contact American Cancer Society Community Development Manager Leigh-Ann Todd at (203) 556-6487, or leighann.todd@cancer.org.

Residents honored for their volunteer work

Child Advocates of SW (Southwest) Connecticut, a Fairfield County based nonprofit organization that trains and supervises volunteer advocates for vulnerable children, is honoring Fairfield residents Mari Flicker, Rachel Horan and Heather Kirkpatrick for outstanding volunteer advocacy.

CAC volunteer advocates complete 35 hours of training, and are supervised by CAC staff.

To offset funds normally raised at CAC’s annual Love Luncheon, the group has organized “The Gift that Gives,” an online campaign honoring CAC volunteers. Visit http://www.ctchild for more information.

Pequot Library’s Southport Garden Stroll returns

The Pequot Library’s Southport Garden Stroll returns June 4, with morning and afternoon tour blocks beginning at 10 a.m.

There are additional affiliated events, such as “Coffee and Conversation” with the “Seed Huntress” Sefra Alexandra at 9 a.m., and a kickoff event with Chris Spitzmiller, a ceramist and a designer.

Guests will gather on the library’s Great Lawn for the self-guided stroll to more than 10 community gardens, including two garden beds that have been recognized by the Archives of American Gardens at the Smithsonian Institution. Local garden enthusiasts will discuss the most notable features of the landscapes.

Guests will receive a tour program and have the opportunity to browse local vendors on the lawn.

The stroll is the library’s signature event, supporting the library’s services, programs and other offerings. The event was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visit www.pequotlibrary.org/gardenstroll for information, and to purchase tickets. Registration is required. Tickets are limited and nonrefundable. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

All events will occur rain or shine. The library follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, (CDC,) and local Health Department guidelines. Social distancing will also be required.

Summer family portrait fundraiser set

The Fairfield Chapter of the National Charity League, Inc., (NCL,) is having its Summer Family Portrait Fundraiser with four days of photography sessions on June 5 and 6 and again on June 12 and 13, from 8 to 11 a.m., and 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Photographer Stef Richthammer will take the photos for the event at Ye Yacht Yard, which is located at 985 Harbor Road in Southport. The event will have 20-minute photo sessions that will include all photos with three digitally edited photos for $80 per session.

Visit bit.ly/NCLSummerPortraitFundraiser for signups and payment information. All sessions will follow appropriate state, town and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention coronavirus guidelines. If necessary, a rain date will be announced and clients will be contacted.

Contact Tara Guth at guth@optonline.net with any questions.

The money raised will support the chapter’s programming.