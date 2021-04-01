Community news: Acts of kindness in Fairfield, and more

Notre Dame High School concludes 26 Acts of Kindness campaign

Notre Dame High School, in Fairfield, recently concluded its ninth year of 26 Acts of Kindness. It’s a 26-day campaign to spread kindness in memory of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting. Each year the Notre Dame community commits to an act of kindness for 26 days in memory of one of the students or teachers.

Some of the acts are simple like holding the door open, sharing a compliment with someone, being kind to the environment or thanking parents or a guardian. Eight of the days are dedicated to collections, including blankets, coats and sweatshirts for the homeless, food for an animal shelter, children’s books and creating a “Blessing Bag'' for those in need. Donations supported Operation Hope, the Connecticut Humane Society, the Bridgeport Rescue Mission and the Blessed Sacrament Food Pantry.

Students recognized in mock trial events

Two Fairfield Warde High School Mock Trial team members were recently recognized for individual excellence throughout the competition.

Rosalie Hsu, as an attorney, and Evan Papageorge, as a witness, were recognized as the best in each of the four rounds against topflight competition, making Fairfield Warde the only school to have two winners.

This achievement was the culmination of more than five months of after-school work with the third and fourth rounds of the Civics First Connecticut High School Mock Trial competition, with close to six hours of intense legal wrangling over the course of an 11 hour day.

During the season, students read and analyzed more than 60 pages of case materials, 15 pages of rules and endured numerous Google Meets, after long days of hybrid or remote instruction. They invested more than six hours in scrimmages with the Fairfield Ludlowe High School team in the week prior to the competition.

Other members of the team include: Andrew Buck, Caroline Buck, Olive Campbell, Sophie Compton, Wania Fatima, Rosalie Hsu, Samuel Knorr, Colin Mitchell, Maeve O'Donnell, Evan Papageorge, Leona Spolyar and Owen Spolyar.

‘Shop & Stroll Into Spring’ scheduled

The Town of Fairfield, and the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Sustainable Fairfield Task Force are cosponsoring a “Shop, Stroll & Love Local this Spring” event April 22, which is also Earth Day.

Participating shops in downtown Fairfield will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Participating shops will offer a variety of spring celebratory promotions. The combination of Love Local, and Earth is also a unique opportunity for the participating retailers, and restaurants to offer giveaways and prizes. All COVID-19 measures will be in place, with masks and social distancing required.

Businesses or organizations that wish to sponsor or learn more about the event should contact Mark Barnhart, Fairfield’s economic development director, at 203-256-3120 or Beverly Balaz, president of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, at 203-255-1011.

Library staff awarded Resilient Communities grant

The staff at the Fairfield Public Library has been awarded a Resilient Communities grant from the American Library Association.

Fairfield resident photo contest winner

Grace Calderon, of Fairfield, was the adult winner in the humor category in the Darien Art Center’s 6th annual Smartphone Photo Contest, Pic Darien. Calderon was one of the 20 winners in the recent contest. First place cash prizes in all categories were awarded to adults and children. The contest garnered almost 400 entries in ten categories, with submissions from all ages.

Fairfield U. alumna leads interactive discussion

Moira Rizzo, who is a licensed marriage and family therapist, is doing an interactive discussion at 10 a.m. April 8 about “Pandemic Strategies to Keep You and Your Kids Sane Through Challenging Times.”

Registration for this free Zoom webinar is required. Register at www.communityfunddarien.org.

Rizzo holds a graduate degree from Fairfield University’s Marriage and Family Therapy Program, and a graduate degree from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

Nurse Midwifery program granted accreditation

Fairfield University’s Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies has been awarded a five year accreditation through the Accreditation Commission for Midwifery Education, (ACME), for its Doctorate of Nursing Practice program in Nurse Midwifery. Visit fairfield.edu/midwifery to learn more about the program.