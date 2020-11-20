Community news: Adopt a Family sponsors needed and more

Flu vaccination clinic

The Fairfield Health Department is offering a flu clinic for adults and children age 3 and older Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Senior Center, 100 Mona Terrace, Fairfield. This appointment-only clinic will be in the classrooms in the back parking lot of the Senior Center.

To schedule an appointment, call 203-256-3150.

To see additional clinic dates, go to fairfieldct.org/health.

Medicare Part B, Connecticare, Aetna, Cigna, Anthem, and United HealthCare are all accepted and there is no copay. This is a cashless clinic; credit cards and checks will be accepted. Cash price for the flu vaccine is $30, and the high dose vaccine is $65.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all individuals are required to wear a cloth face covering. Print out the vaccine consent form at fairfieldct.org/health and bring it completed. Patients should have their insurance card with them and wear clothes that make it easy to expose the upper arm.

For questions about the flu vaccine, call your primary care physician. For more information about the flu clinics, contact the Public Health Nursing Office at 203-256-3150.

Gallery hosts ‘Outside’ art show

The show, “Outside,” of Art/Place members, originally scheduled for March, is now on view at the gallery daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., until further notice. There will not be a reception.

The gallery is located inside the Fairfield Theater Company building, at 70 Sanford St.

For more information, call 203-319-1404.

Adopt-a-Family sponsors needed

Operation Hope’s annual “Hope for the Holidays” program is seeking sponsors. The program helps connect local families in need with individuals and organizations to provide food and gifts they might otherwise go without. This year, due to the pandemic the program is accepting gift cards only.

Operation Hope’s “Hope for the Holidays” program identifies close to 200 people in need of basic items each year. By “adopting” a family or individual, volunteers can purchase gift cards from a wish list completed by each of the men, women and children served by Operation Hope.

Sponsors will receive gift lists in late November. If interested in “adopting” a family email Evie Angel, Hope for the Holidays Program chair, at evieangel@aol.com.

Barnhart named treasurer of CEDAS

The Connecticut Economic Development Association (CEDAS) held their 2020 annual meeting Nov. 10 where Mark Barnhart, of Fairfield, was named treasurer.

Coping through COVID

Coping through COVID, a support group for anyone experiencing anxiety, loneliness, stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic meets at 11 a.m. on Nov. 28.

Facilitated by Bernadette Plescia of Sturges Ridge.

To register, email bplescia@benchmarkquality.com.

Help for job seekers

Platform to Employment CT helps job seekers find the support and services they need to get back to work. P2E helps the longterm unemployed, those who have exhausted unemployment benefits, get back to work by addressing their specific challenges.

P2E also addresses the challenges of returning the longterm unemployed to work while providing employers a new avenue to a skilled workforce. Businesses receive a risk-free opportunity to evaluate and consider hiring participants during a four-week work experience funded by Platform to Employment.

For information call 203-610-8516 or go to www.platformtoemployment.com.

Operation Hope receives grant

Sen. Tony Hwang applauded the approval of $30,000 in state grant funding for Operation Hope to support mortgage foreclosure counseling services, an increasing need for many affected by the economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding, which comes from the state’s Interest on Real Estate Broker’s Trust Account (IOREBTA), will help provide area residents with assistance in foreclosure proceedings, financial counseling, and housing remediation.

Operation Hope runs homeless shelters for men, women and families, a community kitchen, and a food pantry. It also owns or operates 46 units of affordable, supportive housing.

Sen. Hwang, who serves as the Ranking Member of the state legislature’s Housing Committee, praised Operation Hope for its efforts to help families in-need.

For more information about Operation Hope Connecticut call 203-292-5588 or visit http://www.operationhopect.org/.