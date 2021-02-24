Community news: Barber shop opening and more

Town earns new honors

Fairfield has earned new honors for its community sustainability efforts. The recognition demonstrates that the town is keeping pace with, and surpassing many of the largest communities in the U.S. when it comes to supporting the adoption of environmentally friendly energy sources.

Fairfield working on budget

Fairifeld is in its budget cycle for the 2022 fiscal year budget. The town’s First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick will present her budget proposal before the town’s Board of Selectman March 1. This will be followed by several days of budget hearings. The town’s Board of Finance will then start its review March 11. They can reduce, or add money to the summary then.

The summary then goes to the town’s Representative Town Meeting for approval in early April. Final passage of the summary is in May.

Read the full update online.

Boutique executive search firm changes name

Boutique executive search firm HCGA Consulting Partners (HCGA) has announced its rebrand to BroadView Talent Partners, emphasizing its commitment to a long-held focus on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

The search firm is located at 120 Northwood Road in Fairfield.

Ribbon cutting ceremony for Kennedy’s Barber Club and Spa

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce’ new member, Kennedy’s Barber Club and Spa, located at 1330 Post Road in the town is having its official ribbon cutting ceremony at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 26.

First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick is officiating the event.

Kennedy’s mixes hair styling, and day spa amenities for its clients. The business opened briefly for four days in March 2020, and closed for two months by Connecticut’s COVID-19 response.

Appointments can be booked online at square.site, or by calling (203) 292-8177. The business is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday hours will be available in the coming weeks. It is closed Mondays.

Art exhibition on display

An art exhibition “Into the Horizon: Monumental Art for the Environment” is on display at the Art and Design Gallery in the Edgerton Center for the Performing Arts, 5151 Park Ave. at Sacred Heart University through March 6.

It features work by iSABEL, (Iuliia Rybchynska), who is an artist, graphic designer and an activist from Kiev, Ukraine, who lives, and works in Fairfield.

All attendees must wear masks and stay six feet apart.

Mission and ministry leadership changes at Fairfield University

Fairfield University President Mark Nemec recently announced three new appointments.

Rev. Gerry Blaszczak will be assistant to the president and alumni chaplain. Rev. Paul Rourke will assume the post of vice president for mission and ministry and Rev. Keith A. Maczkiewicz will be joining the school to become director of campus ministry and the university chaplain.

The appointments will take effect on July 1. They are expected to reinforce, and enhance the Jesuit, and Catholic character and mission of the school.

Father Gerry is currently the school’s vice president for Mission and Ministry.

Father Paul is currently the director of Campus Ministry at the school.

Quick Center receives $300K Mellon Foundation grant

The Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University received a $300,000 grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

It’s part of a $4 million distribution to help more than 360 dance artists and collaborators return to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Quick Center is part of the school’s College of Arts and Sciences, which will host Nora Chipaumire and 15 dance company members for a “bubble” residency from March 15 to June 15. The grant will allow them all to choreograph “NEHANDA” at the center.

The project, which is thought of as a radical pedagogical opera, investigates the myth of the legendary female spirit, Nehanda, who was venerated by the Shona people, and demonized by the British empire in the late 19th century.

During this new three month “bubble” residency, stringent safety protocols will protect the artists, and community members through testing, temperature checks and health surveys, while ensuring safe studio and theatre space for Chipaurmire and the artistic team to work as artists in residence at the center.

In addition to creating this new opera which will go on tour in 2022, Chipaumire serves as a senior fellow in the college, and will engage in virtual educational conversations, and programs on campus and in the larger Fairfield and Bridgeport communities, focusing on the themes of the work.