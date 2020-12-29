Community news: Beware of COVID vaccine scams and more

Fairfield attorney’s book No. 1

Fairfield attorney Larry Sarezky’s book, “Divorce, Simply Stated” (2nd ed.) has been ranked the #1 “Best Family Law Book of All Time” by Book Authority. The book is illustrated with drawings by Sarezky’s then ten-year-old granddaughter Laila who is now a freshman at Fairfield Warde High School.

Holiday Giving Program

More than 175 families were helped so they could enjoy a happier holiday season through the Fairfield Social Services Holiday Giving Program during a year that brought many challenges.

Senior center warns of COVID vaccine scams

The Bigelow Center For Senior Activities warns residents that scammers are already looking for opportunities to take advantage of people who are eager to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, including knocking on doors, calling, sending emails and contacting residents any way possible.

The center also offers residents tips to help avoid vaccine scams. Residents cannot pay to put their name on a list to receive the vaccine or get early access to it. No one from Medicare or the health department can contact residents to offer them the vaccine. No one from a vaccine distribution site of a health care payer, such as a private insurance company, will call residents asking for their Social Security number, their credit card, or bank account information to sign them up to receive the vaccine. Residents should also beware of providers offering other products, treatments, or medicines to prevent the virus. Residents should also check with their health care provider before they pay for, or receive any COVID-19-related treatment.

If residents receive a call, text, email or even if someone knocks on their door claiming they can give them early access to the vaccine, stop, it is scam. Residents should also be wary of where they obtain their information about the vaccine. Residents should also avoid any unsolicited communication, and refer to the State of Connecticut COVID-19 Response website at: https://portal.ct.gov/coronavirus.

Energy assistance available

Connecticut’s Energy Assistance Program is available for residents who may need help covering the costs of heating their homes this winter. The program pays for a household’s primary heating source like oil, natural gas, electricity, propane, kerosene, coal, wood and wood pellets. Homeowners and renters may apply for the program. Call Fairfield’s Social Services department at 203-256-3170 to make an appointment, or to ask questions.

Art exhibition set

Artist Lalla A. Essaydi is going to have an art exhibition featuring her photographs at the Fairfield University Art Museum’s Walsh Gallery in the Quick Center for the Arts from Jan. 29 to May 21.

It’s titled: “By Design: Theater and Fashion in the Photography of Lalla Essaydi.” T

The exhibition will be accessible through the museum’s website as a 3-D virtual tour, and an audio guide. Fairfield University’s campus is closed to the outside community for the foreseeable future, and in-person viewing of the exhibition will not be available due to COVID-19 precautions.

Exhibition curator Cynthia Becker’s online lecture Jan. 28, 2021, at 5 p.m. opens the exhibition.

Fairfield Equity Coalition presenting report to BOE

The Fairfield Equity Coalition (FEC) is going to present its report about Promoting Anti-Racism and Racial Equity in Fairfield Public Schools to the Fairfield Board of Education at a soon-to-be scheduled presentation.