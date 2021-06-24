Community news: Bigelow Center for Senior Activities honors late secretary, and more

Bigelow Tea president, CEO honorary degree receiver

Cindi Bigelow, president and third-generation CEO, (Chief Executive Officer,) of the family-owned Bigelow Tea company, recently received an honorary degree from Housatonic Community College at the school’s 54th commencement exercises, which had 565 total graduates.

The company, and the Bigelow family, have been strong supporters of the school for about 20 years. In addition to supporting students through general scholarships, the college’s Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center and VentureLab, Bigelow Tea helped fund the launch of the college’s Equity Project in January 2021. Bigelow employees have served on the HCC Foundation Board. The tea company was inducted into the school’s American Manufacturing Hall of Fame in 2017, the same year Cindi Bigelow was inducted into the HCC Foundation Hall of Fame.

The tea company is located at 201 Black Rock Turnpike, and pioneered the specialty tea category about 75 years ago.

Beach stickers available

Fairfield residents can buy their 2021 beach/transfer station stickers for the 2021 summer season. The stickers can also be renewed at https://www.fairfieldct.org/, by fax at (203) 256-3145, by mail, or in person at the Fairfield Parks & Recreation Department at 75 Mill Plain Road in the town.

State bonding grant-in-aid funding package announced

The Connecticut house, and senate recently passed a $334,558,500 total state bonding package. The package is called H.B. No. 6690, and funds a number of projects including necessary infrastructure updates, municipal aid, school construction, and additional needs statewide.

Fairfield received money for Operation Hope and to clean up the contaminated fill pile in town as part of the package, which goes into effect July 1.

Visit https://cga.ct.gov/ to read more about the legislation.

Ann Cole Day happening

The Bigelow Center for Senior Activities in Fairfield is having a special celebration at noon on June 25 for the center’s Social Services Secretary Ann Cole, who died last year. The center, along with people who attend the event will plant a memorial tree in Cole’s honor, and have ice cream. The center is located at 100 Mona Terrace.

Community theater hosting classic movie series

The Sacred Heart University Community Theatre is hosting a Wednesday Classic Movie Summer Series now through August as part of its summer preview and soft opening. The series began June 23. The 3 p.m. classic matinee screenings are hosted by Sturges Ridge of Fairfield along with the theater and all seniors are free.

General admission is $5 and children tickes are $2.50.

The theater is located at 1420 Post Road in Fairfield.

Caregiver honored again

Caregiver Linda Papaspliliotopulus, of Meriden, was recently honored again by Assisted Living Services, Inc., which has locations in Fairfield.

The Platinum Caregiver Award comes with a check for $5,000, crystal statue and a certificate of merit. When Papasplitiotopulus planned to take her family on a trip to Italy whe she won last year.

Homecare Pulse, a third-party survey company that measures customer satisfaction, contacts ALS clients at random to rate the services and quality of care that is being provided. Clients and families can acknowledge caregivers who went “above and beyond” when caring for them or their loved one. The caregiver with the highest quality score earns the prestigious and well-deserved recognition for their outstanding work.