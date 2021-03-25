Community news: Business opens in Fairfield and more

Corner Keg and Spirits open

An official ribbon cutting and grand opening event was recently held for Corner Keg and Spirits, a new business at 355 Jennings Road in Fairfield. It was officiated by Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick.

Corner Keg and Spirits is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, call 203-345-5879, visit their Instagram account @cornerkegandspirits, Facebook page at Corner Kegs & Spirits, or email cornerkegspirits@gmail.com.

Nurse Midwifery program granted accreditation

Fairfield University’s Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies has been awarded a five year accreditation through the Accreditation Commission for Midwifery Education, (ACME), for its Doctorate of Nursing Practice program in Nurse Midwifery. Visit fairfield.edu/midwifery to learn more about the program.

Students start food drive

The Youth For Equity club, a group of Fairfield Ludlowe High School students kicked off a 10-day food drive to benefit Operation Hope, a nonprofit organization. The students will be collecting items at each of the house offices from March 23 to April 2.

Collection boxes will also be at Henry C. Reid & Son Jewelers, 1591 Post Road; Mo’s Wine & Spirit, 957 Post Road; and at the Fairfield Parks Recreation Center, 75 Mill Plain Road.

The Youth For Equity club at Fairfield Ludlowe High School is dedicated to engaging the citizens both in the Ludlowe community, and beyond. The club also fosters an environment for students to learn about each other and connect with the larger community.

Operation Hope continues to see a high demand of new clients due to the pandemic and is serving 42 percent more families, which is expected throughout the spring 2021.

Items that will be collected include: ccash donations, grocery gift cards, stuffing, gravy, dried mashed potatoes, fried onions, canned vegetables (green beans, peas, corn, 14 oz cans preferable), canned fruit, canned chili and stew, Lysol spray/cleaning products, paper towels, condiments (ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, salad dressing,) canned tomatoes, (diced, crushed, sauce, etc. 14 oz cans preferable), macaroni and cheese, coffee, hot chocolate, peanut butter/jelly/honey, cereal/oatmeal, sugar and oil.

Visit https://operationhopect.org/donate/ to donate.

Sturges Ridge in Fairfield names new executive director

Clare Scully, of Norwalk, will be the new executive director at Sturges Ridge of Fairfield, 448 Mill Plain Road. Sturges Ridge is Fairfield’s first assisted living and mind and memory care community.

Scully brings 20-plus years of luxury housing experience to Fairfield. Scully previously served as the executive director of Sturges Ridge’s sister property, Middlebrook Farms in Trumbull, for four and a half years.

Library staff awarded Resilient Communities grant

The staff at the Fairfield Public Library has been awarded a Resilient Communities grant from the American Library Association.

Students recognized in mock trial events

Two Fairfield Warde Mock Trial team members were recently recognized for individual excellence throughout the competition.

Rosalie Hsu, as an attorney, and Evan Papageorge, as a witness, were recognized as the best in each of the four rounds against topflight competition, making Fairfield Warde the only school to have two winners.

This achievement was the culmination of more than five months of afterschool work with the third and fourth rounds of the Civics First Connecticut High School Mock Trial competition, with close to six hours of intense legal wrangling over the course of an 11 hour day.

During the season, students read and analyzed more than 60 pages of case materials, 15 pages of rules and endured numerous Google Meets, after long days of hybrid or remote instruction.

They invested more than six hours in scrimmages with the Fairfield Ludlowe High School team in the week prior to the competition.

Other members of the team include Andrew Buck, Caroline Buck, Olive Campbell, Sophie Compton, Wania Fatima, Rosalie Hsu, Samuel Knorr, Colin Mitchell, Maeve O'Donnell, Evan Papageorge, Leona Spolyar, and Owen Spolyar.