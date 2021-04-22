Community news: CEO speaker series virtually returns and more

Virtual 2021 CEO speaker series being hosted

The Fairfield Emerging Leaders Organization, (FELO), is hosting its annual Chief Executive Officer speaker series on Zoom April 29, from 7 to 8 p.m.

It features Roscoe & Tory Brown, the brother, and sister duo who started Connecticut’s popular lifestyle brand, The 203 (Two Oh Three). The public is invited to attend.

Pre registered attendees for the event will receive a complimentary goody bag from The 203, including Two Robbers hard seltzer, which can be picked up at the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce office, on the second floor of 1597 Post Road between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., from April 26 through April 30.

Reserve a ticket by April 27 or get more information by calling the Chamber of Commerce at 203-255-1011 or visiting www.FairfieldCTChamber.com to register online. A Zoom invite link will be emailed, once a person is registered. Tickets are free for FELO members, and $20 for non FELO members.

Sailing safety seminar being taught

Community Sailing of Fairfield, a local group of experienced sailing and kayaking enthusiasts, is hosting a free, three part safe sailing seminar series open to the public via Zoom April 27, and May 4, at 7 p.m. Part one of the seminar was held April 20.

Visit https://www.communitysailingfairfield.com/csfcalendar for the Zoom link, and other information.

The sailing safety classes will be taught by Community Sailing of Fairfield Member Ginny Worcester, who is also a professional sailing instructor. Worcester has also taught sailing at local yacht clubs, and schools for many years..

Black Rock Church Dinner drive-thru concluded

The Black Rock Church Dinner drive-thru, at 3685 Black Rock Turnpike, has concluded. The Bigelow Center for Senior Activities thanks the congregation for its generosity in providing dinner to senior citizens in the town.

Plant exchange set

The Bigelow Center for Senior Activities is having its first annual plant exchange April 30 from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m.

Participants will be able to meet other gardeners, make their gardens ready for the season, share information, and swap plants.

Participants should bring potted plants to share. Plants should not be in bags. The plants should be labeled with information such as name, light, color, sun, or shade, height and soil requirements, and any other information that will help fellow gardeners identify what the plants are. Information should also include any unique characteristics the plant may have, or a good story about them.

People will receive a ticket for each plant they bring, to exchange for a new plant. Participants may drop off plants any time between 9 a.m. and noon beginning the week of April 26, but let Nora know they are coming to drop off the plants, so she can register the participants, and give them their ticket. Call 203-256-3166 for more information.

Program happening

Jared Day Ph.D., will present a program, “Ivan the Terrible and the Emergency of Russia,” for senior citizens in Connecticut at 2 p.m. on April 23, according to information from the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities in Fairfield.

Email seniorcenter@oldlyme-ct.gov to register.

Ivan the Terrible is one of the best known Russian Tsars, and is commonly regarded as one of the cruelest men in history. He has been portrayed countless times in books, and movies. However, the legend that is Ivan the Terrible often obscured the historical leader, who was one of the most important figures in Russia's history.

Senior center has several iPads available for use

The Bigelow Center for Senior Activities has several iPad devices available to loan to people for two week at a time, from a grant from the Rotary Club.of Fairfield. The staff at the senior center will walk the people through the setup of the devices at the center, and help the people learn how to sign on to them at the center for activities. Call 203-256-3166 for more information.