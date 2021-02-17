Community news: Call center available to answer Fairfield residents' COVID questions and more

Student nominated for Congress of Future Medical Leaders

Samuel Zamat, a sophomore at Fairfield Ludlow High School will be a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders on March 20 and 21 in Boston.

The Congress is an honors only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The purpose of the event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country, who are interested in these careers, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.

Based in Washington, D.C. and with offices in Boston. the Academy was chartered as a nonpartisan, taxpaying institution to help address this crisis by working to identify, encourage and mentor students who wish to devote their lives to the service of humanity as physicians, medical scientists.

Call center available for COVID-19 questions

Fairfield’s COVID-19 call center for COVID-19 is ready to answer residents’ vaccine questions. Calls can be made to 203-256-3082 and will be answered between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The call center cannot schedule appointments, but can help guide residents through the process of receiving a vaccine and answer any questions they may have.

Police departments recognized supporting Special Olympics

The Fairfield University Department of Public Safety has been recognized by Special Olympics Connecticut for being a top 10 fundraiser for the organization in 2020.

The department ranks ninth on the list with a total $9,530 raised.

Political theorist announced for Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation

Cristina Beltran, PhD, associate professor and director of graduate studies in the New York University, (NYU), Department of Social and Cultural Analysis, is going to be the keynote speaker ar Fairfield University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation at 7 p.m. Feb. 22.

The event is free, and open to the public. The theme for the event is “Striving to Build the Beloved Community: From Dr. King to Black Lives Matter.”

Visit fairfield.edu/mlk to register.

Assisted Living Services wins award

The homecare agency, Assisted Living Services, (ALS), has received a “Best of Home Care - Employer of Choice Award” from the home care business Home Care Pulse, for the second year in a row.

The award is granted to top ranking home care providers, based on caregiver satisfaction scores that are gathered by the independent satisfaction research firm for home care.

The home care agency has locations in Fairfield and Cheshire.

Student selected for youth council

Sophia DelGaudio, 16, a student at Fairfield Ludlow High School, has been selected a member of the Westport Country Playhouse Youth Council. The council is a new advocacy group for supporting the theater’s artistic, and community building mission. The group is comprised of high school students from across New Haven and Fairfield counties.

Legislators discussing priorities

Fairfield’s legislators will discuss priorities facing the state legislative session at a virtual forum on Feb. 22, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Fairfield. There will be no audience for the session, which will then be presented on all FairTV platforms from Feb. 23 to March 2.

The public is invited to send questions by Feb. 20 to lwvfairfield@lwvct.org.

State Reps. Laura Devlin, (District 134), Cristin McCarthy Vahey, (District 133) and Jennifer Leeper, (District 132) and state Sen. Tony Hwang, (District 28), have been invited to speak.

The league’s co-president Bryce Perry will be the moderator.

Visit the league’s website for more information. Email the league questions at: lwvfairfield@lwvct.org.

Funeral home director elected to second term

Jonathan L. Green, CPC, has been elected to his second term as a member of the Executive Committee of the Connecticut Funeral Directors Association, (CFDA).

Green is a licensed funeral director/embalmer at Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home in Fairfield, Conn., where he works with his father, Samuel A. Green, also is a licensed funeral director/embalmer. The funeral home was founded in 1948 by Jonathan’s grandfather, Abraham L. Green.