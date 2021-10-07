Community news: Carnival returning to Fairfield and more

John O’Hern, a Fairfield resident and a former long-time member of the Westport Theatre Artists Group, recently published a memoir book, “Not the Kennedys,” on Amazon. The book is also an Irish/Catholic family tale.

O’Hern is an author, actor and storyteller. Visit his website, johnohern.com, to find out more about him and his book.

Trinity Episcopal Church hosting Blessing of the Animals event

The Trinity Episcopal Church, at 651 Pequot Ave.in Southport, is hosting a special Blessing of the Animals event on the church’s lawn at 4 p.m., Oct. 10.

Trinity clergy will give individual blessings for every animal in attendance at the event, including horses, pigs, chickens, goats, dogs, cats, goldfish, hamsters and birds.

The free event is open to all members of the community, regardless of their religious affiliation. It is also a celebration of the Feast Day of Saint Francis of Assisi, who is the patron saint of animals. Any animal is welcome.

All attendees will need to wear masks and ensure adequate social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Pets will need to be restrained on a leash, or in a carrier. People should also bring their own chairs.

Trinity also asks that all attendees register online at eventbrite.com, so that the church can track attendees, and ensure that attendance is within the recommended guidelines amid the pandemic from the virus.

A special collection will be taken to benefit the Fairfield Animal Shelter, which also has a need for donations of old towels and blankets, which people can donate to the non-profit organization.

Vaccine clinics set

The Fairfield Health Department is going to host two flu and pneumonia clinics in the gym at the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities. The first clinic is taking place from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., Oct. 7. The second clinic is taking place from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Oct 8.

The center is located at 100 Mona Terrace in Fairfield.

The department accepts the Medicare Part B, Connecticare, Aetna, CIGNA, Anthem, United Healthcare, and Oxford health insurance plans with no copay cost.

The flu shot is available to people over the age of 6 and the pneumonia vaccine is available for people over the age of 65.

Patients are asked to print the consent form found on the town website, fairfieldct.org, and bring the completed form completed to the clinic that they are attending.

All individuals will be required to wear a face covering regardless of their COVID vaccination status.

The Griffin Health Mobile COVID-19 vaccination van will also be attending the clinics from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on both days.

Individuals can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine if they are at least 12 years old. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available to those at least 18 years old.

Van staff will also be giving out booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those people, who received the Pfizer vaccine. Individuals are eligible for a booster dose if it has been six months since their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and they are at least 65 years old or are 18 to 64 years old and have an underlying health condition, or conditions that puts them at a higher risk for severe cases due to institutional or occupational exposure.

People should call their primary care physicians with any questions about the flu vaccine. Call the Fairfield Public Health Department Nursing Office at 203-256-3150, with any questions about the flu clinics.

Carnival returning

The McKinley Elementary School Carnival community-wide event is returning to Fairfield this month, after a two year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 22, 1 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 23, and 1 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 24.

The event is going to take place in the Jennings Beach parking lot. People should enter from South Benson Road. Attendees are asked to not use side roads.

The McKinley Elementary School Parent Teacher Association is the host.

All ages can attend. Parking, and admission are free. Wristbands are $30 and will be sold each day so children, and adults can enjoy unlimited rides. Single tickets will be also be available for purchase.

Proceeds help fund cultural enrichment programs, sponsor educational field trips for the school’s community, and offer teacher grants, among other in-school programs. The event is the McKinley Elementary School’s largest annual fundraiser.

The PTA has a long-standing partnership with Stewart Amusement, the provider of the tradtional rides.

Food and drink, will also be available through F&W Caterers.

Visit https://mckinleyschoolpta.membershiptoolkit.com/carnival for more details.

Driven 4 Cause hosting fundraiser

The automotive social club, Driven 4 Cause, is hosting a Cars 4 K9s fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct 10, at the Fairfield train station, at 165 Unquowa Road.

The event will support the Fairfield Police Department’s K9 Unit.

The event is in collaboration with the non-profit organization, Hometown Foundation, and the businesses, the Tasty Yolk, BMW of Bridgeport, Automobilia, Sloan Motorcars, Marine Max and Cafe Piccolo.

Car enthusiasts will see classic cars, and performance cars. There will also be a live K9 dog demonstration, local food trucks, a charity raffle and music.

The goal of the event is to bring together the local community to meet and support first responders, including the K9 unit.

Visit https://hometownfoundation.org/core-initiatives/police-k-9-initiative/ for tickets and to donate.