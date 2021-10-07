Community news: Carnival returning to Fairfield and more
Lexi, an 8-year-old golden retriever accompanied by her family: Barrett, Turner, Lauren and Fisher Risley, is blessed a special “Blessing of the Animals” event by the Rev.Peggy Hodgkins outside of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Southport, during a recent year. The Trinity Episcopal Church is hosting a special “Blessing of the Animals” event on the church’s lawn at 4 p.m., Oct. 10.
John Kovach / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
From left; Brandon Rodriguez, 7, Cayson Rodriguez, 5, and Brianna Lopez, 4, all of Bridgeport, have differing reactions as they go on one of the rides at the McKinley Elementary School Carnival at Jennings Beach in Fairfield, during a recent year. The McKinley Elementary School Carnival community-wide event is returning to Fairfield Oct. 22, through Oct. 24, after a two year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event will be open from 6 to 10 p.m., Oct. 22, 1 to 10 p.m., Oct. 23, and 1 to 5 p.m., Oct. 24.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of5
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
Resident publishes memoir
John O’Hern, a Fairfield resident and a former long-time member of the Westport Theatre Artists Group, recently published a memoir book, “Not the Kennedys,” on Amazon. The book is also an Irish/Catholic family tale.