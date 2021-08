Six Fairfield Troop 82 Boy Scouts of America scouts were recently recognized in a Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony at the First Church Congregational.

The Scouts recognized were: Tyler Patrick Coughlan, Brian Michael Kinasewitz, Jason Mark Kinasewitz, Gary Todd Stewart, Owen Robert Weber and Ian Oliver Wilson. State Reps. Jennifer Leeper and Cristin McCarthy Vahey were in attendance.

Coughlan, the two Kinasewitzs, Stewart and Weber became Cub Scouts together back in 2009. After crossing over into Boy Scouts, and Troop 82, they met Wilson. The six then remained friends through middle and high school. Despite earning the Eagle rank at differing times over the past year, the Scouts waited for each other to have one collective Court of Honor ceremony.

Each scout had to complete rigorous requirements, including earning 21 merit badges. The capstone of the Eagle rank is the service project. The scouts have made significant and long-lasting improvements to local communities through their Eagle service projects that took hundreds of man hours to plan, orchestrate and complete. The projects were completed over the last year and a half, which was a challenge given the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coughlan’s project was a book drive, collecting several hundred books, for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Connecticut. Brian Kinasewitz’s rebuilt five new mini golf holes at the YMCA Outdoor Center in Monroe. Jason Kinasewitz repaired the deck of a bridge for the Connecticut Audubon Society’s Fairfield location at 2325 Burr St. Stewart ran a food drive and donated 300 new reusable shopping bags to Operation Hope and the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities for their mobile food pantry program. Weber installed a 450-foot split rail fence, as well as built and installed six bird boxes for the sanctuary near Southport beach. Wilson built nine life jacket stands that were previously put up in several different harbors across the coast.

Troop 82 has 148 Eagle Scouts in its ranks since its inception in 1928. It meets at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday at the First Church Congregational on Beach Road in Fairfield and holds an open enrollment policy

Fairfield retailers looking forward to Connecticut Tax Free Week

Retailers in Fairfield are participating in Connecticut’s Tax Free Week, which begins on Aug. 15 and goes through Aug. 21. Retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items, priced under $100, are exempt from the sales and use tax in the state, during the sales tax holiday. The exemption applies to each eligible item under $100, regardless of how many of those items are sold to a customer on the same invoice, according to the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services.

Visit the department’s website https://portal.ct.gov/DRS/Sales-Tax/Sales-Tax-Free-Week for additional information about the week, including examples of individual items that are exempt, and specific statutory information.

Fairfield University students receive scholarships

Michelle Maspino and Carissa Corraro are two of five participants of the Jonas Nursing and Veterans Healthcare and the the Susan D. Flynn Oncology Nursing Development Program scholarship.

Both are doctorate of nursing students in the Fairfield University Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies.

The Susan D. Flynn Oncology Nursing Fellowship launched in 2013 in memory of Flynn, who died of ovarian cancer. The program’s objective is to provide aspiring nursing students in the U.S. with comprehensive clinical exposure to the “best practices” in oncology nursing care.

Corraro is an oncology nurse at Bridgeport Hospital, who plans to be a nurse practitioner and teach nursing students at the university level of education following the completion of her program. Corraro was also a Flynn Fellow at Stamford Hospital in 2018.

Laspino is an oncology nurse at the Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute. Laspino plans to become an oncology, or palliative care advanced practice registered nurse. Laspino also served as a Flynn Fellow at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport in 2015.

The scholarship is made possible by a partnership between the Jonas Philanthropies and the university’s program.

Visit fairfield.edu/gradnursing to learn more about the graduate programs that are available at the school.

Youth United Chapter hosting car wash

The Youth United chapter of Habitat for Humanity is having a car wash from noon to 4 p.m. on Aug. 15 at Notre Dame Fairfield High School, at 220 Jefferson St. .

It costs $10 per car and all of the proceeds will benefit Habitat for Humanity’s Coastal Fairfield County chapter.

Call Pedro Espada, the school’s sophomore class president and the chairman of the Youth United chapter, at 203-572-9193 for advanced tickets. Tickets will also be available the day of the event.

Town announces end of beach season schedule

The Sasco, Southport and South Pine Creek beaches in Fairfield were staffed with lifeguards through Aug. 8. There were no lifeguards on duty as of Aug. 9, according to information from the town

Lake Mohegan, Jennings and Penfield beaches will be staffed with lifeguards daily through Aug. 29, then again from Sept. 4-6 for Labor Day weekend. Beaches may have reduced swim areas. People who want to use the beaches are reminded to obey the lifeguards and to swim only in permitted areas.