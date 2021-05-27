Community news: Comedy shorts in Fairfield and more

Memorial Day fun-raiser set

In a Fairfield Minute and The Fairfield Newcomers Club, with ConnectFairfield, are having a free Memorial Day Family FUN-Raiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 31 at The Scandinavian Club, 1351 Pine Creek Road.

Donations will be welcome at the site of the event to benefit Sticks for Soldiers.

There will be family activities, including corn hole, fitness demos, henna, crafts, music with DJ Peter G and Short Bus Bicycles for onsite repair.

There will also be food trucks, fitness demos, crafts, a photo booth and games.

Visit connectfairfield.com for more details.

Sign up to be a vendor at https://www.connectfairfield.com/event-sign-up.

Stop & Shop launches pickup at Fairfield store

Stop & Shop has launched a new pickup service for their 760 Villa Ave. Fairfield store. The service allows customers to shop for their groceries online at www.stopandshop.com or from the app and pickup their grocery order from their vehicle.

Registration open for Fairfield University sports camps

Registration is open for a variety of weeklong and day in-person sports camps at Fairfield University, 1073 N. Benson Road.

Camps include basketball, field hockey, lacrosse, soccer, volleyball and softball.

The sports camps are for all ages, skill levels and abilities.

The camps are run by Fairfield Stag coaches and athletes, and held at the university’s facilities and fields. The university will be adhering to all local and state health and safety guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Visit https://www.fairfield.edu for more information about the camps.

Click It or Ticket campaign underway

Fairfield Police Department is teaming up with law enforcement agencies nationwide for the 2021 Click It or Ticket campaign.

During the national campaign, which began May 24 and goes through June 6, Fairfield Police will be stepping up their enforcement efforts and issuing citations for motorists who aren’t wearing their seat belts. In Connecticut, the maximum penalty for a seat belt violation is $92.

To kick off the campaign, Fairfield Police participated in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Border to Border event on May 24, which is a four-hour national seat belt awareness event.

Visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot for more information about the Click It or Ticket campaign mobilization.

For more information on the Click It or Ticket campaign’s mobilization, visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.

Theater marks Memorial Day and anniversary

The Sacred Heart University Community Threatre is celebrating Memorial Day weekend and the theater’s 100th anniversary with special showings from May 28-31.

Friday’s movies include a secret film, “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Tenet.”

Fairfield Film Festival: Comedy Shorts Screening and Connecticut Comedy Festival’s Michael Ian Black presentation will happen Saturday along with a screening of “Shrek,” followed by a question-and-answer session.

“2001: A Space Odyssey” will be shown on Sunday.

Monday’s shows include “The Best Years of Our Lives,” a performance by the Survivors Swing Band, “Good Morning Vietnam” and “Thank You for Your Service.”

The theater is located at 1420 Post Road in Fairfield.

Visit www.shucommunitytheatre.org for tickets and showtimes.

Sea ceremony honors those lost and buried at sea

The Annual Memorial Sea Service will be held at South Benson Marina on Ash Creek at 10 a.m. on May 29. The event is hosted by Fairfield’s veterans.

The memorial ceremony is for those lost and, or buried at sea in the service of this country.

There will be a procession of volunteer boats and a wreath placing.

The event was originally organized by David Russell, former Fairfield fire chief and a WWII patrol craft veteran more than 30 years ago. U.S. Navy Capt. Roger Crossland (Ret.) will serve as officer of the day and former U.S. Navy Radioman Second Class Dave Houle USN, will serve as petty officer of the day.

This year’s special guests are Radioman First Class Carl Massaro, a shipboard survivor of the Batte of Okinawa in WWII, and Tom Quinn, Jr., whose father, Tom Quinn, is a Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame honoree.

Anyone wishing to honor the members of the sea services are invited. Active duty members are encouraged to attend in service dress with large medals. Recent service members from Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, are particularly welcome to attend in uniform. All veterans are invited whether they belong to a veterans’ organization or not. Veterans are encouraged to wear at least one item of attire, or token, indicating their veteran status. All supporters of veterans are encouraged to wear red, white and blue.

Contact Capt. Roger Crossland at 203-209-3850, or Limpet6@aol.com for more information.

Parade happening Monday

The Memorial Day Parade steps off at 10 a.m. on May 31.

The master of ceremonies is U.S. Navy Lt. Richard J. Miller.

The town will continue to follow state guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

People who are fully vaccinated for COVID do not have to wear a mask, while those who aren’t fully vaccinated should wear masks. Social distancing and mask wearing are encouraged among the respective groups participating in the parade. Participants aren’t allowed to throw anything this year.

The parade will go from South Pine Creek Road along Post Road to the library, Old Post Road to Flint’s Corner, and then along Old Post Road passing the Town Green and continuing beyond South Benson Road to disband.

No traffic will be allowed along the parade route, South Benson Road or on Beach Road from Post Road to Judson Road after 9:30 a.m. or on South Pine Creek Road after 9 a.m. No parking is allowed along the parade route, the east side of Reef Road from Oldfield Road to Crescent Road, or on South Creek Road from St. Anthony’s Church to the Post Road

In the event of inclement weather, the parade committee will make a cancellation decision by 6:30 a.m. Monday. Any cancellation will be announced on radio station WICC (600), and TV Channels 8 and 12.

The Fairfield Warde High School Band will perform its end of year concert on the Town Green immediately following the parade. All people are welcome to attend.