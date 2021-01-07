Community news: Conerned residents host 25th food drive

Fairfield concerned citizens hosting socially-distanced Food Drive

A group of Fairfield concerned citizens who started weekly community food drives in March, 2020, will hold their 25th food drive, socially-distanced, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday in front of Berkshire Hathaway, HomeServices New England Properties, 1583 Post Road, in Fairfield, to help the community’s vulnerale citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery.

All items collected will go to the Bridgeport Rescue Mission, which provides food, shelter, clothing, education, job training and counseling for the urban poor and addiction. Social Distancing protocols will be followed.

Fairfield residents Helene Daly, Heather Dubrosky and Alexis Harrison started the weekly community food drives in response to an overwhelming demand that local food pantries and agencies were beginning to experience following the new virus. While many individuals have returned to work and business have re-opened, families and individuals throughout Fairfield County continue to experience hardship and new financial circumstances.

“As we enter the new year, we’re grateful to have the opportunity to continue to help others in our community most affected by hunger and unforeseen circumstances brought on by COVID-19,” Harrison said. “People in Fairfield are generous, compassionate and always unite when our community faces challenges,” Harrison said.

Items that will be collected include: Cash donations, grocery gift cards, cleaning products, Lysol wipes, paper towels, hand sanitizer, shelf stable milk, canned green beans, carrots and corn, canned fruit, pasta side dishes, flour, sugar, oil, gravy, muffin mix, cookies (non-bulk), stuffing. salad dressing, ketchup and boxed dried potatoes.

Two law firms merge

The law firm of Brody Wilkinson PC has merged with the law firm of Hermenze & Marcantonio LLC, currently based in Westport. The two firms will operate under the name of Brody Wilkinson PC from its main office at 2507 Post Road in Southport, Conn. follwowng the completion of an office expansion.

Principals of Hermenze & Marcantonio LLC, David R. Hermenze, Edward Marcantonio and James D. Funnell, Jr., and the firm’s staff have now also joined Brody Wilkinson PC.

“With a combined Trusts & Estates practice now 14 lawyers-strong that is supported by a highly skilled team of professionals, our sum is greater than our parts,” Brody Wilkinson PC Principal Robert Noren said. “Not only do we have one of the most substantial Trusts & Estates practices in the state (of Connecticut) but with 24 lawyers in total, Brody Wilkinson is one of the largest firms in Eastern Fairfield County with exciting plans for additional growth. With this integration, Hermenze & Marcantonio can offer their existing clients seamless access to sophisticated legal services in the areas of business transactions, commercial and residential real estate, employment and dispute resolution.”

“After extensive planning discussions regarding how Hermenze & Marcantonio could best accommodate our continued business growth, client needs and future succession goals, my partners and I determined that a strategic business combination was the best answer. As such, we began our search for a firm that would allow us to continue our methods of practice, while offering opportunities for growth and succession. In the end, there was only one real choice, Brody Wilkinson, a firm we have collaborated with on many matters over the years. We have the highest personal and professional respect for the attorneys at Brody Wilkinson and believe that the combination of our Trusts & Estates practices will provide outstanding opportunities for mutual assistance and cross-pollination of ideas,” David R. Hermenze said.