Community news: Dogs allowed off leash again and more

Fairfield educator to become new Westport assistant principal

The Westport Board of Education announced Parthena Penny Proskinitopoulos will be the new Staples High School assistant principal, effective July 1.

Proskinitopoulos was a social studies teacher with the Fairfield Public Schools from 2006 to 2014 when she assumed the role of technology integration specialist. This past year, Proskinitopoulos served as an interim assistant principal at Roger Ludlowe Middle School.

Proskinitopoulos holds a bachelor of arts in psychology from St. John’s University and both a master’s of arts in teaching and sixth year diploma in educational leadership from Sacred Heart University. Proskinitopoulos also has a doctorate of educational leadership from the University of Bridgeport.

Art exhibit featuring artwork with various items

An art exhibition titled: “John Knuth: “The Dawn” is opening at the Hollis Taggart art gallery in Southport on Saturday, May 15, from 6 to 9 p.m. Knuth will be present at the event. The exhibition will then be on view through July 3, at the art gallery.

The art exhibition is going to feature works made with the help of household flies, snake venom and horseshoe crabs.

Hollis Taggart Southport is located at 330 Pequot Ave., in Southport.

Knuth is a Los Angeles based artist.

Kiwanis Club of Fairfield assists Project from the Heart volunteers

In honor of Memorial Day, the Kiwanis Club of Fairfield recently assisted Project from the Heart volunteers with their weekly assembling of “We Care” boxes for the U.S. Armed Forces serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. The group also presented a donation to help defray the postage costs associated with mailing the packages. Mary Lou Edwards accepted the donation from Kiwanis member Dirk Vanderblue along with several retired police wives, and concerned Connecticut residents. Visit www.fairfieldkiwanis.org to learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Fairfield.

Fairfield Police commemorating National Police

Fairfield Chief of Police Robert Kalamaras and the Fairfield Police Department are honoring fallen officers during National Police Week, which spans May 9 to 15.

The week is observed across the U.S. as a way to honor local, state and federal law enforcement officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty.

In honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day, also May 15, Fairfield Police will join agencies nationwide in flying its flags at half-staff.

Fairfield Police will also be grilling and providing meals for all Fairfield Police personnel throughout the week. The grill, donated by Fairfield resident Daniel Blanco, is the latest addition to the department’s new outdoor break area for sworn and civilian personnel.

“During this week, we honor and remember those who have lost their lives protecting the communities they serve,” Kalamaras said. “We also recognize our current officers who continue to selflessly serve.”

Every year, 25,000 to 40,000 law enforcement officers from around the world would normally gather in Washington, D.C. to pay their respects during a number of planned events. Though this year’s in-person events are canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a candlelight vigil was held virtually on May 13.

A total of 362 officers were killed in the line of duty in 2020 and 119 have been killed so far in 2021, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Tax relief applications due

Any new applications for the seniors and disabled tax relief program are due by May 14. Anyone currently receiving benefits will not need to reapply this year and will continue their benefits at the same level.

More information is available on the town’s website.

Dogs allowed off leash again

First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick announced she’s lifting the restrictions requiring all dogs remain on leashes at the town’s open spaces effective immediately. The rules and regulations for open space properties will be restored to their pre-pandemic limits.

The rules require all dogs to be kept under voice command or leash control at all times on open space areas. Pets that cannot be controlled by voice commands must be kept on leash. All dogs must be leashed within 100 feet of parking lots or picnic areas. Effective April 1 dogs are not allowed on public beaches.

Kupchick said the decision was made in consultation with the town’s health director and is concisent with the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Make Music Day returning to Fairfield

Make Music Day is returning to Fairfield June 21. Make Music Day Fairfield is the Fairfield chapter of the global event happening every year on the summer solstice, also June 21, every year. It is an open invitation for all people to make, enjoy, perform, teach, learn, and experience music on the longest day of the year. Visit www.makemusicday.org/fairfield for more information.

All Make Music Day events are free, and open to the public. Participants who wish to perform, or to host musical events, may register at www.fairfield.makemusicday.org. A full schedule of events will be posted on the website in early June.