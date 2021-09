The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce has moved its office location from the second floor of 1597 Post Road in Fairfield, to 200 Mill Plain Road.

The non-profit organization’s new location has more accesible parking, better signage, a first floor entrance and better visibility for people passing by on Mill Plain Road, according to information from the organization’s President, Beverly Balaz. Terry Keegan is the owner of the building, as well as the broker and owner of Fairfield County Real Estate Co.

Collins Medical celebrates 90th anniversary

Collins Medical Equipment and Accessibility Solutions, recently celebrated its 90th anniversary on Sept. 10 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick officiated the event. Collins is located at 500 Kings Highway East.

Collins is a local business that is still family owned and operated. Collins Pharmacy, which is another name of the business, was founded in 1931 by Thomas P. Collins, on Fairfield Avenue in the Black Rock section of Bridgeport. Typifying the corner drugstore of the era, it was the neighborhood hub with a soda fountain, and card table for local people of the area to gather, and a prescription counter where all medicines were compounded by the pharmacist at the business. There were no manufactured drug products at the time.

After serving in the navy during World War II and graduating from UCONN School of Pharmacy, Tom Collins, Jr., took over at the helm, and in 1963, moved the pharmacy to a much larger facility next door to the original. The newly renovated store was planned by the McKesson Drug Company and featured the latest in store fixtures and design.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Jack Collins graduated from UCONN School of Pharmacy in 1975 and began to plan for the future of the company by adding a durable medical equipment department, in addition to becoming one of the first pharmacies in the state to computerize their prescription department. In 1983, it became apparent to Tom and Jack that their growing business required a bigger space and improved parking. The Shell gas station down the street was purchased and renovated for the next location. The company continued its rapid growth in home healthcare and quickly outgrew the new location. In 1991, a $250,000 expansion and remodeling effort was undertaken.

In 2002, their prescription department was sold to CVS and they began to focus on Home Medical Equipment and Supplies. In 2005, they sold the building on Fairfield Avenue and moved to the current Collins Medical Equipment store on Kings Highway East in Fairfield.

Mattress recycling event

Anyone preparing to dispose of an old mattress or a box spring can arrange to have their item recycled for a second life by dropping it off for free at Fairfield’s town-wide mattress collection event, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, at Veteran’s Park. The park is located at 909 Reef Road.

The Sustainable Fairfield Task Force and the Mattress Recycling Council are sponsoring the event. The council is a nonprofit organization, that was previously formed by the mattress industry to operate recycling programs in the states that have enacted mattress recycling laws. Any mattress, no matter when it was purchased, can be brought to the event for no-cost recycling, assuming that it is not damaged, heavily soiled, or posing other health, or safety risks.

New officers in police department

Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick recently administered the oath of office to, and swore in Mia Barrow, and Bridget Melsenti as new police officers to the Fairfield Police Department, Sept. 8. Barrow, and Melsenti both started training at the police academy on Sept. 9.

Bigelow Tea Community Challenge set

The 34th Annual Bigelow Tea Community Challenge will take place at 9 a.m. on Sept. 26 at Wakeman Boys & Girls Club in Southport. The 5K road race and 3K fitness walk goes through Southport Harbor and Historic District. There will also be a kids’ fun run and a virtual 5K run again this year for those who are not local but wish to participate.

Visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Register?raceId=321&coupon=SRCENTER to register.

Residential construction being revealed

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place from to 7 p.m. on Sept. 22 to reveal the collaborative work and unconventional residential construction between The Next Great American Homes and Ash Creek House Innovation for a Changing World.

The event will be at 110 Shoreham Terrace in Fairfield. RSVPs were due by Sept. 13,. to Danbury Architect Leigh Douglas Overland at Leigh@LDOverland.com.

Invited representatives include: Local, and state elected officials, Fairfield Chamber of Commerce leaders, Fairfield town officials, and more than 40 contractors, team members and sponsors. There will also be a toast to, and an opportunity for attendees to network with all people, who took part in the recent, and previous Ash Creek House build guided house tour. The event will be rescheduled to Sept. 24, at the same time, in case of very inclement weather.

Visit the website for thenextgreatamericanhome.com for more information.