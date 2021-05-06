Community news: Fairfield among top recognized Tree Cities and more

Fairfield senior advocates next Zoom session set

The Fairfield Senior Advocates are having their next Zoom session on Wednesday, May, 11, at 4 p.m.

Visit https://www.fairfield-senior-advocates.com/contact-us.html for more information, and to sign up. 

Fairfield a ‘Tree City’

The Town of Fairfield was recognized as a “Tree City USA” by the Arbor Day Foundation for the 33rd year. The town also recently celebrated the 149th anniversary of National Arbor Day, April 30. Fairfield is tied with Stamford in receiving the recognition for the most number of years, according to Fairfield First Selectman Brenda L. Kupchick.

Southport resident joins hospital board of directors

Brian Lawlor joined Gaylord Specialty Healthcare systems’ board of directors. Lawlor is a Southport resident and leads the global strategic advisory program for Bridgewater Associates, which is based in Westport.

In 2009, Lawlor spent four months recovering from Guillain-Barre Syndrome at the hospital in Wallingford.

Visit www.gaylord.org for more information.

Easton resident joins Goodwill as board member

Stephen Zehring joined the non-profit organization Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut as a board member. Zehring is an Easton resident and the general manager of Buick GMC of Watertown, founder of software company HJW, LLC and brings extensive business experience to the role on the board.

Visit www.gwct.org for more information, and a full list of board members at Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut.

Tickets available for ‘Glow On The Green’

The Fairfield Parks and Recreation Department is having a Hole In One contest and outdoor “Glow On The Green” event from 6 to 10 p.m. on May 14.

Hole In One contest tickets are $25. Event guest (non golfer) tickets are $10. Glow in the dark balls will be provided. The contest is open for people of all ages. There will be one shot per person. Each ticket includes one complimentary Tito’s Vodka beverage or an iced tea/soft drink, live music, giveaways.

Pre-registration is required. Time slots will be sent to participants. People are asked to bring their own golf club to participate. There will also be a chance to win $10,000 cash.

Visit https://www.fairfieldct.org/glow-on-the-green to register, and for more information.

United Way teeing up golf event

United Way of Coastal Fairfield County is hosting its first annual United We Golf Tournament on May 17, at the Tashua Knolls Golf Course in Trumbull.

Proceeds will benefit United Way’s Rebuilding Stronger fund, which helps Fairfield County neighbors recover from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The event will be socially distanced.

The entry fee of $200 covers 18-hole tournament play, cart, contests, prizes and swag. There will also be catered food.

Foursomes will compete in a scramble for the United Cup, with scoring using handicaps. Teams can purchase challenges for their opponents, as well as advantages for themselves.

For more info on the tournament, or donate, contact CEO Jeff Kimball (jkimball@unitedwaycfc.org) or Development Director Faith Douglass (fdouglass@unitedwaycfc.org).

To register for play, visit: https://unitedwegolf.splashthat.com/. Or join as a sponsor for additional benefits. The entry fee is 80 percent tax deductible.

United Way of Coastal Fairfield County serves Bridgeport, Darien, Easton, Fairfield, Monroe, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stratford, Trumbull, Weston, Westport and Wilton. Visit unitedwaycfc.org/ to find out more.

Audubon Society celebrating resurgence of birdwatching

The Connecticut Audubon Society is celebrating the resurgence of birdwatching with the Audubon Society’s Migration Madness Birdathon 2021, May 14 through May 16 throughout Connecticut.

It costs $10. Those 12 and under are free.

The Birdathon contributes to bird conservation and is a friendly competition to see as many species as possible in the state over that weekend, which is also the peak of spring migration for birds. Almost 200 species of birds are likely to be passing through the state on those days, according to the Audubon Society.

There will be prizes in categories, including most birds seen over the weekend, most birds seen by a young birder and a spirit award for participating schools.

The event also has a Birdathon Photo Contest that showcases the weekend’s best bird photos. Visit www.ctaudubon.org/birdathon21 for more information.

Center, police department, AARP having virtual conversation

The Bigelow Center for Senior Activities and AARP is hosting a virtual conversation, “Con Artist Playbook by AARP Fraud Network and the Friends of the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities,” on May 7, at 1 p.m.

The collaborative event will feature the AARP Fraud Watch Network’s peer educators and the Fairfield Police Department. The session will offer tips and tools that the attendees will be able to share with their families and friends about how to avoid being a victim of predators. The session is open to any person of any age. There will also be an opportunity to learn, and ask questions, and find support if any person has been targeted, or if they know of someone at risk. The session will also include a live question-and-answer portion with the network and Lt. Antonio Granata from the police department.

Registration is required to receive the secure Zoom link for event. Register at https://aarp.cvent.com/May7Fairfield.