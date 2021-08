Marisol Wilks, a senior caregiver at the Assisted Living Services, Inc.’s (ALS) Fairfield location, has received a $5,000 bonus check for exceptional senior care. Wilks has also received a crystal statue and a certificate of merit with the monthly award.

Wilks was selected as the company’s Platinum Caregiver Award winner for the month of April. The team at the company surprised Wilks with the honor at the home of one of the company’s clients on June 1.

Wilks, of New Briatain, has been with the company since Jan. 7, 2020.

The company is a family owned home care agency in Connecticut with locations in Chesire and Clinton.

Lifelong Learners courses set

Lifelong Learners, a not-for-profit community in Fairfield announced its 14 fall courses, which have two time periods from Sept. 8 through Nov. 19.

The courses will be held entirely on Zoom. A broad range of subjects are going to be offered, including: History, Archeology, Music and Art appreciation, Faith, Literature and Science. A brochure with class information, and registration materials can be picked up at the Bigelow Center for Senior Services, which is located at 100 Mona Terrace. The information is also available online at www.fairfieldct.org/bigelowcenter, and on pages four and five of the center’s August newsletter. The registration deadline is Aug. 15.

Three Fairfield businesses open at new location

The plant nursery in Fairfield, NATIVE, the Fairfield Performance Arts Studio and the architecture firm William Kenny Associates, also in Fairfield, recently had a grand opening of their new location at 1899 Bronson Road in Greenfield Hill Village with an official ribbon cutting ceremony officiated by Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick.

The three businesses were in three separate locations for more than a combined 30 years in town, and are owned and operated by residents Jennifer and Bill Kenny. The former Fairfield County Bank building has been renovated by John Provenzano, who is a local builder of the construction company D III Development in Trumbull. Attendees to the ceremony enjoyed an introduction to the “new” building, and the wide assortment of native plants that were on hand at the event.

Jennifer Kenny founded the studio in 2008 to provide professional acting instruction to people of all ages, and is also its owner and executive director. She designs her programs to help students build their confidence, and intrigue their imaginations, while also leading a variety of programs that include: group classes, private coaching, and annual summer camps sessions, with performances that range from in-class skits to full scale musical theater productions.

Call William Kenny at (203) 366-0588 for more information.

Elektric Voodoo tour date in Fairfield announced

The afrobeat inspired psych dance and rock ensemble band Elektric Voodoo is performing at the Fairfield Theatre Company at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

The tour starts Aug. 7 and celebrates the release of their upcoming nine-song album, “Telescope,” which will be released Aug. 20.

Tickets are $32. Visit https://fairfieldtheatre.org/shows/stageone/elektric-voodoo to purchase tickets. The band was founded in 2016 by Scott Tournet.

The theater is located at 70 Sanford St.

Commission seeks Southport Harbor master

The Fairfield Harbor Management Commission is accepting resumes from people who are interested in being considered for the Southport Harbor Master position.

All resumes must be accompanied by a letter that expresses the applicant’s interest in the position, and summarizes the applicant’s qualifications relative to the description for the position. Interested people are encouraged to learn more about the position, and how to apply for it on the town’s website.