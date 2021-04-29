Community news: Fairfield educators recognized and more

Fairfield Public Schools health educators win awards

Fairfield Public Schools’ Health Education department has been selected as the 2021 recipients of the Outstanding Community Partner Award by the Fairfield University Center for Social Impact and the Community Engaged Learning Program.

This award recognizes a particular partner organization that has advanced the mission of community engagement at Fairfield University in an exceptional way. It comes with a $500 contribution to support the FPS Health Education department’s work and acknowledges the long standing collaboration between FPS and Dr. Maggie Wills, a member of Fairfield University’s Communication department.

Groups of Fairfield University students work closely with FPS Health Educators to offer mini workshops to high school seniors on substance use, mental health and the transition to college. This year’s program was virtual due to the pandemic.

Special recognition goes to Lori Mediate, Fairfield Public Schools health coordinator, for her leadership and advocacy, making the program as successful and effective as it has been.

Fairfield Warde celebrates two outstanding educators

The Connecticut Parent Teacher Association has recognized Warde High School Principal Paul Cavanna, and teacher Jennifer Racioppo for their excellence in education.

It is not often that a school gets to celebrate a CT PTA Outstanding Administrator / Teacher Award Winner, which makes it even more special that Fairfield Warde High School gets to celebrate two.

Visit https://www.ctpta.org/ct-pta-awards-dinner for more details.

Rotary Club having a shred fest

The Rotary Club of Fairfield is sponsoring a Shred Fest May 1. The drive-thru event will allow community members to destroy, and dispose of sensitive documents safely and securely. Far too often people keep personal documents longer than needed, or worse, toss these documents away in trash bins, which puts them at risk for identity theft and fraud. Businesses can also benefit from the cost, and convenience of the drive-thru, and have a jump on cleaning out their outdated files and unneeded paperwork.

The event will accept paper documents to be shredded onsite at First Church Congregational, 148 Beach Road, Fairfield, for $10 per box (15”x12”x10”) and $15 for a larger box. To make it convenient, and as contact-free as possible amid the coronavirus pandemic, drivers will pull up, pop the trunks on their vehicles, pay and drive away.

The money collected will be used to fund community grants for local charities and non-profit organizations and to support international service projects helping children, women, health services and clean water.

Visit: fairfieldrotary.org for more information.

Fairfield Rotary Club scholarships available

The Fairfield Rotary Club Foundation is offering $24,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors from Bridgeport, and Fairfield high schools who will be attending college this fall. Three $8,000 scholarships are available. All completed applications, and supporting documentation must be received by May 7. Apply at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RotaryScholarship2021

Westport referral group seeks new members

The Westport Business Networking International (BNI) Chapter is currently seeking new members to start making news business connections in the spring season in specific business categories.

The chapter is a group of 48 business professionals looking to connect. The group holds weekly meetings on Zoom, but will resume in a hybrid, or in-person format sometime this summer, or fall. Classifications that are open include: Interior designer, developer, heating and air conditioning contractor, fitness club, or personal trainer, chef, and attorneys that practice estate, and elder law.

All of the business professionals are experienced, at the top of their fields and represent a top flight network of business services and solutions in Fairfield County.

Only one person per profession is allowed to join BNI chapters. The chapter in Westport has one Certified Public Accountant, one architect and one insurance agent.

Visit www.WestportBNI.com for more information. All visitors must preregister for Zoom access to BNI.

Contact Visitor Hosts Ernie Addario of Salon Paul Michael at info@salonpaulmichael.com or Curtis Bentley of Health Directions at Curtis@health-directions.com to learn more.

Salon Paul is located at 1258 Post Road E. in Westport. Health Directions is located at 1300 Post Road, Suite 100, in Fairfield.