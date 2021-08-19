Community news: Fairfield food truck festival returning and more

Eighty small businesses in Fairfield have received money as part of the town’s Micro Enterprise Assistance program through the town’s Office of Community and Economic Development. The program’s grant money totals $322,000, 99 percent of which has been expended to date.

Half of the businesses assisted through the program had no meaningful support from federal or state programs at the time, according to First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick’s office.

A variety of businesses have been helped, though all of the businesses have five or fewer full-time employees. The town was able to retain more than 145 jobs and create another 21 jobs with it. About 67 percent of the money went to businesses where either the owner, or the majority of the business’s employees, were low/moderate income, thus satisfying a requirement of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which is funding the program.

The town has a balance of roughly $21,000 available and continues to accept applications for the program.

Rotary Club raising funds through Paddle Fest

The Fairfield Rotary Club is hosting its family friendly Paddle Fest at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 at Jennings Beach to raise money to honor the memory and the legacy of people who dies in the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001.

Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit organizations Tunnels to Towers Foundation, and Homes for the Brave to honor the veterans, who took on the fight after the attack.

The event features three opportunities for stand up paddlers and kayakers to compete, or enjoy time paddling on Long Island Sound. There will be a six-mile competitive race for elite paddlers to test their skills. There will be a three-mile course for recreational paddlers, and a half-mile course for youth to try out their paddling skills, and have fun.

Visit https://paddleguru.com/races/FairfieldPaddleFest to register and for more information. Also visit fairfieldrotary.org to find out more.

Fourth annual Overdose Awareness Vigil happening

The Fairfield Health Department, police department and the nonprofit organization Fairfield CARES are having the town’s 4th annual Time to Remember, Time to Act, Overdose Awareness Vigil at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 on the Sherman Green. The event marks International Overdose Awareness Day.

People who attend the event are encouraged to participate in it as much as possible and are invited to share their stories. There will also be a candle lighting. All of the information about the vigil and additional resources are available at fairfieldct.org. Contact the Health Department at 203-256-3150 for questions about the event.

All are welcome to attend.

Registration for senior citizens’ activities opening

Registration for the fall programs and classes at the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities opens for Fairfield residents only at 9 a.m. on Aug. 23. Registration for out-of-town members begins 9 a.m. on Aug. 30.

The semester will then run Sept. 7 through Nov. 30. New members, who have not received their myseniorcenter ID number and tag, need to call the center to get those items so they can set up an account and register.

The center is located at 100 Mona Terrace.

Fairfield Food Truck Festival returning

The town has announced the return of the Fairfield Food Truck Festival to Jennings Beach after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

It will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 3. The rain date is Oct. 10.

The festival has previously raised tens of thousands of dollars for the library since it debuted in 2017. All proceeds are used to fund community facing programs, and initiatives at the library. Proceeds from the 2021 festival will be used to improve the children’s library at the Fairfield Woods Branch Library.

The festival will also adhere to some coronavirus pandemic related restrictions with attendance being capped at half of the attendance the previous time the festival was held in 2019. Attendees can also expect a few less food trucks, but the return of many festival favorites including: Lobster Craft, DrewbaQ, Bubble & Brew Tea and Rice & Beans.

Email fairfieldfoodtruckfestival@gmail.com if you are interested in having your food truck participate in the festival.