Community news: Fairfield food truck festival returning and more
1 of5
The Fairfield Food Truck Festival is returning to Fairfield from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, at Jennings Beach in the town, after a one year absence because of the coronavirus pandemic, and following the recent approval of the Friends of the Fairfield Public Library’s application by the Fairfield Parks and Recreation Commission to have the festival. The rain date of the festival is Sunday, Oct. 10. Pictured is a photo of attendees at a previous festival.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of5
The Fairfield Food Truck Festival is returning to Fairfield from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, at Jennings Beach in the town, after a one year absence because of the coronavirus pandemic, and following the recent approval of the Friends of the Fairfield Public Library’s application by the Fairfield Parks and Recreation Commission to have the festival. The rain date of the festival is Sunday, Oct. 10. Pictured is Brian Carroll, and son Nolan, 2, enjoying the festival in its first year in 2017.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5
The Fairfield Food Truck Festival is returning to Fairfield from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, at Jennings Beach in the town, after a one year absence because of the coronavirus pandemic, and following the recent approval of the Friends of the Fairfield Public Library’s application by the Fairfield Parks and Recreation Commission to have the festival. The rain date of the festival is Sunday, Oct. 10. Pictured is a photo of attendees at a previous festival.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of5
Town assistance to small businesses total $322,000
Eighty small businesses in Fairfield have received money as part of the town’s
Micro Enterprise Assistance program through the town’s Office of Community and Economic Development. The program’s grant money totals $322,000, 99 percent of which has been expended to date.