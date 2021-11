The Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home in Fairfield recently held a yoga event at Jennings Beach with instructor Elaina Weiser to benefit the Norma F. Pfriem Breast Center in Bridgeport.

The employees of the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home were able to raise funds to donate to the Norma F. Pfriem Breast Center, and to support the mission of educating, and treating breast cancer patients in the community.

The Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home was founded in 1952, a 10-time recipient of the National Funeral Director Association Pursuit of Excellence Award, and a member of the Hall of Excellence. The distinctions are earned through dedicated service to the community, and Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home client families.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, during which the donation of an unknown monetary amount was given.

Trinity Church hosting ‘Children at War: An Event to Remember’

The Trinity Episcopal Church in Southport is having its annual Veterans Day Remembrance event at 5 p.m. on Nov. 14, with a multi-cultural event honoring the role that children have played in wars from World War I until today.

The event is titled: “Children at War: An Event to Remember:” and will include accounts from around the world using historic sound effects, light, and memoirs.

The event will also shine light on past past sacrifices, and lessons for today.

Instructive stories about real lives of children caught in the grip of war, covering such flashpoint events as the London blitz, the French resistance, the Hitler Youth, the plight of Jewish children, and contributions of U.S. children, who fooled recruiters to join the armed forces during World War II, will also be told.

The free event will be open to all people regardless of their religious outlook and no affiliation with the church is required.

It will last 45 minutes. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall of Trinity Episcopal Church, at 651 Pequot Ave., at Center Street in Southport.

The event is designed each year to coincide with Veterans Day, which is observed each year on Nov. 11, in recognition of the signing of the Armistice, and the end of World War I, when all hostilities ceased on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

Call Trinity Episcopal Church at 203-255-0454 with any questions.

It is estimated that over 13 million children died in World War II alone, according to information from the church.

Fairfield commemorating World Day of Remembrance

The Fairfield Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee will commemorate World Day of Remembrance for Victims of Road Traffic Violence at the Sherman Green in Fairfield, at 1 p.m. Nov. 21.

Members of the committee hope people can join them for an afternoon of reflection, tribute, and advocacy, in honoring the loved ones that have been lost, and the lives that have been forever changed through traffic violence.

This will be the town’s first year officially participating in the global event.

The event remembers the millions of people, who have been killed, and seriously injured on the world’s roads, and to acknowledge the suffering of all affected victims, families, and communities, according to information from the town of Fairfield. Millions are added each year.

The World Day of Remembrance for Victims of Road Traffic Violence has become a resource for governments, and all people, whose work involves crash prevention, or the response to the aftermath of crashes, because it offers the opportunity to demonstrate the scale, and the impact of road deaths and injuries, call for an end to the response to road death and injury, and advocate for action to stop the issues.

On the World Day of Remembrance for Victims of Road Traffic Violence, the members of the Town of Fairfield Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee also pay tribute to the emergency crews, police, and medical professionals who deal with the aftermath of road crashes.

The Fairfield Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee encourages safe walking, and cycling as a means of enjoying the beauty of Fairfield.

Bruce S. Kershner Art Galley re-opened

The Bruce S. Kershner Art Gallery at the main library of the Fairfield Public Library has re-opened. The current exhibit, “Behind the Scenes: Art by the Curators,” is on display through Nov. 27, during regular library hours.

Regular library hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Mondays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, according to fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

The exhibit began Oct. 2. Bruce S. Kershner was a Fairfield Library director.

The main location of the Fairfield Public Library is located at 1080 Old Post Road in Fairfield.

Hole in One Fore Hunger event happening

A Hole in One Fore Hunger, hosted by the Fairfield Parks and Recreation department, is happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Carl J. Dickman Par 3 Golf Course, 70 Old Road in Fairfield.

The event is for the Operation Hope non-profit organization. Non-perishable food donations will be collected.

Visit fairfieldct.org/fairfieldrecreation/ for more information.