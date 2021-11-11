Community news: Fairfield launches new fraud tool Staff Nov. 11, 2021 Updated: Nov. 11, 2021 12:51 p.m.
Real Estate Agent Janet Tatusko has joined the William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty company’s Fairfield-Southport brokerage office location. She will work out of the office location. Tatusko is shown.
McKenzie Doyle, who was previously a Pumpkin Fest volunteer in Fairfield, holds up a rare example of two pumpkins that grew together with one stem at the Greenfield Farms in Fairfield in a recent year. According to encouragement from the Fairfield transfer station at 530 Richard White Way in Fairfield, Fairfield residents can compost their pumpkins, drop off the squash vegetable at the WeCare Denali recycling company at 295 Richard White Way in Fairfield, or give the leftover squash to a local area farm, where most people collect pumpkins for their animals.
The Sacred Heart University radio station, WSHU Public Radio, is hosting an online, “Join the Conversation” event at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 17, with National Public Radio’s, NPR’s, and host, Stacey Vanek Smith, to discuss her new book about women in the workplace.
NPR host to discuss new book on women in the workplace
The Sacred Heart University radio station, WSHU Public Radio, is hosting an online, “Join the Conversation” event at 7 p.m., on Nov. 17, with National Public Radio host Stacey Vanek Smith, to discuss her new book about women in the workplace.