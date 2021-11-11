Community news: Fairfield launches new fraud tool

The Sacred Heart University radio station, WSHU Public Radio, is hosting an online, “Join the Conversation” event at 7 p.m., on Nov. 17, with National Public Radio host Stacey Vanek Smith, to discuss her new book about women in the workplace.

Her new book is titled: “Machiavelli for Women: Defend Your Worth, Grow Your Ambition, and Win the Workplace.”

The event is free, and open to the public.

Visit wshu.org for more information, and registration. An online link, and instructions will be provided upon registration.

Smith is a graduate of Princeton University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in comparative literature, and creative writing. She also has a graduate degree in broadcast journalism from Columbia University.

Support is provided by the Fairfield Public Library.

Real estate agent joins William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty Southport Brokerage

Real estate agent Janet Tatusko has joined the William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty company’s Fairfield-Southport brokerage office location, at 251 Main St. in Southport.

Tatusko has decades of experience in client services, negotiation skills, and a history of closing complex deals.

She also brings 18 years of expertise in luxury real estate, most recently with the Higgins Group real estate agency in Fairfield, and also including a previous affiliation with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty.

Tatusko worked in the financial arena for years prior to real estate, with a focus on private label credit cards, building databases, and sales, and analytic campaigns for major retail stores.

Tatusko has a graduate degree, and is certified Six Sigma as a Master in Process, Compliance and Negotiation.

Visit williampitt.com for more information.

Town launches new fraud alert tool

Fairfield Town Clerk Betsy Browne announced the launch of the town’s new and free fraud alert tool to notify property owners of new transactions regarding their property.

Property owners in Fairfield can sign up to receive alerts whenever a document such as a mortgage is recorded under their name.

Documents can be viewed online at: searchiqs.com/CTFAI/Login.aspx. The property owners should remember that there may be other property owners in Fairfield that have the same name as them.

Also sign up at searchiqs.com/fraudalert/?CC+CTFAI.

People can recycle, compost pumpkins

According to encouragement from the Fairfield transfer station at 530 Richard White Way in Fairfield, Fairfield residents can compost their pumpkins, drop off them off at the WeCare Denali recycling company at 295 Richard White Way in Fairfield, or give them to a local area farm, where most people collect pumpkins for their animals.

Next leaf collection happening

The next leaf collection in Fairfield is on Nov. 15.

The Town of Fairfield provides four weeks of leaf collection for all neighborhoods in Fairfield, outside of the Greenfield Hill neighborhood.

There is no specific pickup day for a particular street or neighborhood. Bags must be curbside by 6 a.m. on Monday to assure pickup during the week that they are gathered.

Bags placed outside of the town right-of-way will not be picked up.

Greenfield Hill residents can enter a service request at fairfieldct.org/311/request/add, select “Leaf Collection Request (Greenfield Hill)”, or call the Fairfield Town Garage at 203-256-3177.

Visit fairfieldct.org/leaves for more information.

Remaining leaf pickup dates in town are Nov. 29 and Dec. 6.