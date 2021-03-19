Community news: Fairfield resident named to 'Forty Under 40' and more

Financial advisor ‘Forty Under 40’ selection

Sean Flynn, a financial advisor with Essex Financial Services, Inc., has been named to the Fairfield County Business Journal’s ‘2021 Forty Under 40’ list Flynn is a financial advisor in the Southport office of Essex Financial.

ConnectFairfield holds Scavenger Hunt

ConnectFairfield held a Scavenger Hunt Kickoff Celebration, St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, at the business, Olive My Stuff, 39 Sanford St., in Fairfield. The hunt ends March 31.

Tickets are $30 per family, participants will receive a virtual goodie bag via email with more than 50 discounts and promotions from local businesses. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales benefits the St. Baldrick's Foundation in honor of Fairfield's Team Teddy. The Scavenger Hunt offers socially distanced fun, and a combination of trivia, photo and video challenges that test people’s knowledge about local retailers, restaurants, landmarks, and history using the Eventzee phone app. More than $4,000 in prizes from dozens of local retailers, restaurants and services will be awarded to the team with the most points, plus additional prizes for specific categories.

Visit www.connectfairfield.com for more information.

Egg hunt back at CT Audubon in Fairfield

The Connecticut Audubon Society’s annual Egg Hunt returns April 3.

The event will take place at the Society’s Center, 2325 Burr Street, in Fairfield. Festivities will include family activities, socially distanced visits with a special rabbit, healthy snacks and a spring take-home craft. The program will be held rain or shine. People who are interested in attending are reminded to bring a basket.

Society members are $10 per child and $5 for an adult. Non members are $15 for a child and $6 for an adult. Pre-registration is required at www.ctaudubon.org/2021/03/egg-hunt-save-the-date/.

Puppy Love Spa and Boutique open

Puppy Love Spa and Boutique, has opened at 1125 Post Road, in Fairfield. The business recently held a grand opening.

Event marks businesses’ anniversary

A ribbon cutting ceremony was recently held for Outdoor Design & Living, and Fresh Flower Bar, 1301 Bronson Road in Fairfield. The day, March 10, was also the one year anniversary of the businesses opening.

Education foundation hosts fundraiser

Fairfield Foundation for Education’s is hosting another Eat In • Kids Win fundraiser on March 23 and 24.

Visit www.FairfieldFFE.org to view the menus for the event, and order meals. Contact president@fairfieldffe.org to volunteer to drive as part of the event.

Aurora’s, at 1603 Post Road East, and Centro, at 1435 Post Road East, have developed special prix fixe menus for those two days.

In addition to meal pickup at the restaurants or delivery to people’s home/business (between 5 and 7:30 p.m.) on the designated days, volunteers will also be delivering meals to each school at afternoon dismissal, for teachers and staff only, many of whom live out of town.

Fifty percent of the proceeds from these orders will be given to the FFE, which provides grants to Fairfield public school teachers whose objectives are to enrich the curriculum with new, and original ideas and stimulate learning opportunities for their students.

Actor hosting event

Trinity Episcopal Church’s Spiritual Center in Southport will host a free, livestream event, “Reclaiming Grace in the Face of Adversity,” on March 21 at 3 p.m.

Anna Deavere Smith, an actor, playwright and educator, will address how the topic has heightened meaning during the coronavirus pandemic. Smith’s presentation will have a series of live monologues drawn from her one woman shows, a moderated discussion, and an interactive Q&A session.

No affiliation with the church is necessary. Registration is required at www.tinyurl.com/trinityevent

Call 203-255-0454 with questions.

Fairfield awarded grant from United Way

Fairfield has been awarded a $4,000 COVID-19 Relief Grant by United Way of Coastal Fairfield County to support Fairfield’s residents impacted by the pandemic.

The grant follows previous supports provided to both the town, and the nonprofit organization, Operation Hope in spring 2020. The grant provides emergency assistance for food, rent, utilities and critical bills to help keep families in stable homes.

Save the Children receives $1 million gift

Save the Children, a nonprofit based in Fairfield, has received a $1 million gift from the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Foundation to support the humanitarian organization’s continued efforts to combat child hunger across rural America.

With the help of partners such as the foundation, who previously donated $500,000 in 2020 to Save COVID-19 response efforts, Save the Children has helped prepare and deliver nearly 21 million meals since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Women schedule food drive

Three Fairfield women, Daly, Heather Dubrosky and Alexis Harrison, who started community food drives at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March, 2020 will hold their 27th food drive, March 20, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Sherman Green in downtown Fairfield, and will honor those who have been affected by COVID-19.

The food drive will benefit Operation Hope’s food pantry which provides more than 123,000 meals a year to those in need. Each month, Operation Hope provides food to more than 200 families, including 100 children.

They will be collecting grocery gift cards, cash donations, canned stew, cooking oil, salad dressing and mayonnaise, pasta side dishes, bottled juice, quinoa and other healthy grains, pie crust mix, pancake syrup, honey, coffee, tuna fish, canned meats, canned mushrooms, olives, artichokes, species, sauces and marinade.