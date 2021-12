Christine Ostrowski, of Fairfield, has won the Maritime Aquarium’s naming competition for its new shark exhibit with her submission of “Shark Haven.”

People were able to vote online on Dec. 4 and 5 for the new name. “Shark Haven,” received more than half of the votes. Other finalist choices were: “Sandbar Ridge” and “Life of Sharks.” The three finalists were chosen by aquarium staff based on creativity and alignment with the exhibit’s theme of animal care and welfare.

Ostrowski said she chose “Shark Haven” because the name invokes the sense of a safe and happy habitat for the fish.

In addition to seeing “Shark Haven” over the exhibit door, Ostrowski will receive a behind-the-scenes tour of Martime Aquarium, including the chance to watch the feeding of the large sand tiger sharks from above their exhibit at the aquarium.

“Shark Haven” opened Nov. 26 and offers guests a behind-the-scenes look at the complex care that is needed by four new sandbar sharks. The sharks’ growth will be charted in the exhibit. They will also be screened for health issues, and taught to feed in a safe and controlled way.

Church hosting a lessons and carol service

The St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Fairfield is having a “A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols” service at 5 p.m. on Sunday on the Town Hall Green.

All people are welcome. There is no admission fee, but there will be a free-will offering.

Free parking is available on the streets near the church at 661 Old Post Road and the town hall lot adjacent to the church.

The church choir and congregation will sing carols and hymns.

“The Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols” is one of a series of Sunday afternoon services that St. Paul’s offers throughout the general year.

Keepsake pewter ornaments of Fairfield landmarks offered

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce is offering six different historic keepsake pewter holiday ornaments for sale this year.

The ornaments were handcrafted by Woodbury Pewter.

Available ornaments are: Bronson Windmill from 1998, Sherman Green Gazebo from 2000, Burr Mansion from 2001, Pequot Library from 2002, Old Academy from 2003 and Ogden House from 2004.

Ornaments cost $20 each or $100 for a set of six ornaments.

Order online at http://www.bit.ly/FFOrnaments, or by phone at 203-255-1011.

The ornaments can then be picked up at 200 Mill Plain Road in Fairfield, Mondays through Fridays, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

People are encouraged to place their orders quickly because inventory stock is limited.

RTC unanimously elects new officers

The Fairfield Republican Town Committee recently elected three longtime residents to officer positions.

Sarah Matthews was elected chariwoman, Chris Tymniak was elected vice chairman, and Gwynne Magness Alperovich was elected secretary.

Matthews returned to Fairfield in 2015 with her husband to raise their three children and has deep ties to the town. Her father, Jeff, served on town’s school and finance boards. Her mother, Nancy, is a former Fairfield RTC chairwoman and was also the last woman to serve as chair of the committee.

Tymniak is a former Fairfield selectman and current chief administrative officer for Stratford. He is also from a political family. His father, Paul, and his mother, Cathy, both served in the Connecticut General Assembly.

Alperovich graduated from the Fairfield Public School district, and along with her husband, chose to return to Fairfield, and raise their family. She currently works in customer relations, and while she is a political newcomer, is energized, and excited to be part of the team expanding the Fairfield Republican Party.