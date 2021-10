Fairfield resident Beth Gardner is running in the New York City Marathon on Nov. 7, to raise money for First Candle, a nonprofit based in New Canaan dedicated to sleep-related infant death.

Gardner will be running to honor two 10-year anniversaries. The first is the sudden passing of her nephew Maxwell Judah Leviss, who died in July of 2011, at nine months of the sleep-related mortality, Sudden Unexplained Infant Death.

SUID annually claims the lives of 3,400 infants in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

She started running to help her cope and to commemorate Leviss and so this year’s race will also be the 10-year anniversary of the first time she ran the marathon.

The marathon is hosted by the New York Road Runners running organization and will follow COVID guidelines.

Make donations to Gardner’s cause at https://fundraisers.hakuapp.com/fundraisers/cf16bc679d6fed9aaffc.

Fairfield University hosting Finley’s Feet 5k

The inaugural Finley’s Feet 5k run will be held on the Lessing Field Track at Fairfield University on Saturday, with a rain date of Sunday. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. and the run starts at 10 a.m.

It is hosted by Fairfield University’s Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies and the Bridgeport Hospital Nurse Anesthesia Program Wellness Committee.

The event is in memory of Finley Maguire, who died after her battle with brain cancer before her second birthday.

Maguire’s mother, Melanie, is a certified registered nurse anesthetist at Bridgeport Hospital and is a clinical faculty member for the Bridgeport Hospital Nurse Anesthesia Program.

The event will benefit The Cure Starts Now, an international movement and charity organization dedicated to pursuing cancer research.

Visit https://csnevents.regfox.com/finleys-feet-5k-milford-ct-chapter to learn more, register, and order a t-shirt.

The school is located at 1073 N. Benson Road in Fairfield.

Kitchen Corner supply store grand re-opens

The Kitchen Corner supply recently held its grand re-opening for its new location at 2359 Black Turnpike within the Fairfield Woods Shopping Plaza.

Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick joined long-time owners, and Fairfield residents, Jack and Eileen Ciarletto, in celebrating the new store location with an official ribbon cutting ceremony.

The Kitchen Corner was founded in 1977 and has all things kitchen-related with more than 5,000 items in their inventory. It also offers expert knife sharpening, classes, product demonstrations and other events.

The business was in a previous location for four decades within the same Fairfield Woods Shopping Plaza. The Kitchen Corner is open Mondays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding major holidays.

For more information, visit kitchen-corner.com, call 203-374-1118, email info@kitchen-corner.com, follow @kitchencorner2359 on Instagram, and @kitchencorner on Facebook.

National Charity League annual membership drive announced

The Fairfield Connecticut Chapter of the National Charity League Inc., a mother-daughter volunteer organization, is accepting applications from women with daughters, who are currently in the sixth through ninth grade.

The deadline for sponsor, and co-sponsor forms is Jan. 15. The Fairfield chapter’s membership committee will help people, who are new to the area, or who do not know a member of the Fairfield chapter, find sponsors. Completed applications are due by noon on Jan. 21.

Prosepective members must live in or near Fairfield, or the daughter must attend school in Fairfield.

Interested mothers are encouraged to attend a prospective member virtual information meeting at 7 p.m., either Nov. 17, or Jan. 13. The Zoom link for the meeting will be https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9436031630#success.

The Fairfield chapter was formed in 2013 and has 250 members. It has partnerships and supports 18 local philanthropies serving the Fairfield community and two national philanthropies.

Prospective members should email membershipfairfield@nclonline.org, to receive an application.

Visit nationalcharityleague.org/chapter/fairfield/ for more information.

Ukrainian American Club celebrated 100 years

The Ukrainian American Club of Southport, recently honored its centennial anniversary with a special dinner. The evening included dancing, a raffle and a performance by the Kolynoka Ukrainian Dance Group of Stamford.

In his congratulatory remarks, state Sen. Tony Hwang, (R-28), presented the club with a state proclamation honoring the club’s history.

Free event looks at masculinity

The Trinity Spiritual Center is hosting an exclusive, in-person and free livestream event, “Raising Healthy Boys: Breaking the Cycle of ‘Man Box’ Culture,” at 3 p.m. on Sunday. The Spiritual Center is located at 651 Pequot Ave. in Fairfield.

Writer, activist and speaker Mark Greene will address how emotionally stoic “man box” culture of masculinity is isolating for men, destroying relationships, and causing violence, sexual assault, anxiety, depression, substance abuse, and suicide among men. He will also lead a conversation that will show men and women how to create a healthier more connected vision of masculine culture and identity

Registration is required at eventbrite.com. No affiliation to the church is required.