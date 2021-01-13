Community news: Fairfield welcomes four police officers and more

Black Rock Church resumes Hot Meal Drive-Thru

The Black Rock Church in Fairfield, has resumed its Hot Meal Drive Thru each Tuesday through March between 5 and 5:30 p.m. Individuals, and families can receive up to six hot meals for their families, along with a bag of groceries for the rest of the week. Reservations are not required. The dinners, and groceries are free. Call the church at 203-255-3401 for more information.

Virtual workshop examines advanced care planning

Idania Flete-Olmeda, a nurse practitioner, and doctoral nursing student at Fairfield University, is presenting two more sessions of the advanced care planning workshop on Zoom. The second session is at 5 p.m. on Jan. 18. The third session is at 5 p.m. on Jan. 21 or 28. The first session was Jan. 11.

Participants learn about advanced care planning documents, and consider persona choices for future health care.

Visit MyActiveCenter at myactivecenter.com to register, or send an email to BigelowCenter@fairfieldct.org for assistance.

Over $42,000 in eGift Card Sales reached

More than 700 electronic gift cards were purchased in two months through the Chamber of Commerce and town’s new initiative, valuing more than $42,000.

Recipients of the eGift Cards can redeem each of their cards at any one of the town’s 72 participating businesses and restaurants.

Visit FairfieldCTChamber.com/GIFTCARDS to purchase one. Contact the Chamber of Commerce at 203-255-1011 to ask questions about purchases, redemption, or to join as a business.

Sunrise senior living residents receive COVID vaccine

Sunrise Senior Living residents were among the first seniors in Connecticut to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic this month. Vaccines were administered to residents and team members onsite at the community by the assisted living facility’s partners at CVS Health.

Kindergarten registration starts

Fairfield Public Schools will begin its registration for any incoming kindergarten student on Jan. 19.

All registrations will be completed at central office, located at 501 Kings Highway East, Suite 201. Daily appointments begin at 9 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m.

Parents and guardians should begin the registration on the district's website, and submitting the requested information. Appointments can be scheduled electronically or by calling 203-255-8242.

Four new police officers sworn in

Fairfield Firstselectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick recently swore in four new police officers.

The new police officers on the force are: Officers Daniel Loris, Alan Bakula, Anthony Falbo and Eammon Monks. Fairfield Police Officer Dimitar Sadiev was sworn in in December.

Restaurants make best of list

Eight Fairfield restaurants have been placed on Connecticut Magazine’s “2021 Best Restaurants Awards list:”

-Barcelona won Statewide Reader’s Choice award for best Spanish or Portuguese restaurant and Expert's Pick for Appetizers and Wine

-Shu won the Statewide Readers’ Choice for best Chinese restaurant

-Ginkgo won Expert's Pick for Chinese

-Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill won Statewide Readers’ Choice runners-up for Mexican

-Mecha Noodle Bar won Statewide Readers’ Choice runners-up for Vietnamese

-Mama Chow won Experts’ Picks for Vietnamese

-Pho Nha Trang won Experts’ Picks for Vietnamese

-Little Pub won Fairfield County Readers’ Choice for Lunch

Scientists speaking about how an ancient Judean date palm bore fruit

The Federation for Jewish Philanthropy of Upper Fairfield County is hosting a program about how some scientists were able to coax an ancient Judean date palm to bear fruit.

Elaine Solowey and David Lehrer, both with the Arava Institute, will lead the virtual talk, “A Jurassic Park Agricultural Miracle in Israel,” at noon on Jan. 26.

The free event is open to the community.

The Federation is also hosting it in partnership with the Arava Institute, the Consulate General Israel to New England and more than 30 Jewish federations across North America.

Register at: jewishphilanthropyct.org/datepalm.