Community news: Firefighters recognized for their years of service

CT Audobon Society receives energy grant

The Connecticut Audubon Society is the recipient of about $2,650 Neighborhood Assistance Act Grant from Avangrid companies United Illuminating, Southern Connecticut Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas to reduce energy costs.

Support was made available unde the state’s Neighborhood Assistance Act Tax Credit Program. The funding will be used for sealing, weather proofing and repairing doors at the Center at Fairfield and Birdcraft Museum facilities to help lower energy costs and consumption.

The grants totaled nearly $442,000 and were presented to 59 organizations.

Ludlowe High School student’s artwork in exhibition

Fairfield Ludowe High School Senior Megan Yang, 17, is among the students displaying work in MoCA Westport’s high school student art exhibition titled “Hindsight is 2020,” which runs Jan. 23 to March 13.

Her piece, “A Fire Lit,” will be on view in the art museum’s physical gallery location at 19 Newtown Turnpike, and also in a digital gallery on the museum’s website, mocawestport.org.

Chamber to discusss 2021 economic outlook

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce will host its 2021 Economic Outlook Virtual Meeting from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Zoom. The meeting is free and open to the public.

It is sponsored by People’s United Bank and will feature two guest speakers: First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick and John Traynor, the chief economic strategist for People’s United Bank, who also serves as its executive vice president and chief investment officer.

The guest speakers will share their unique perspective on the national, regional, state and local economy for 2021. This event, which is also an annual informational meeting, will also discuss key issues, policies and developments under President Joe Biden that may affect people personally and have an impact on the business community.

Call the Chamber of Comemrce office at 203-255-1011, by Jan. 26, to reserve a ticket, or visit the chamber ‘s website at www.fairfieldctchamber.com to register for the event. A Zoom link will be emailed once people register.

Firefighters recognized for their service

Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick and Fairfield Fire Chief Denis McCarthy recently recognized firefighters for their years of service.

Assistant Chief Roger Caisse, Lt. Erik McKeon and firefighter Larry Noga celebrated 25 year anniversaries.

Assistant Chief and Training Director Scott Bisson, Lt. Lee Corbo, Lt. Mark Harry, firefighter Hugh Dolan, firefighter Ron Petersen and Assistant Chief Schuyler Sherwood celebrated 30 year anniversaries.

Input sought for harbor management plan

The Fairfield Harbor Management Commission is seeking input from the public to help update the town’s harbor management plan. The plan was adopted by the Fairfield Representative Town Meeting and the state in 1995. It guides the beneficial use of the Southport Harbor and the protection of its coastal resources. People can fill out the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/SouthportHarbor

2021 beach and transfer station stickers available

Residents can renew or buy beach and transfer station stickers in Fairfield. Stickers can be purchased online or by faxing 203-256-3145. Residents can also mail Fairfield Recreation, 75 Mill Plain Road, Fairfield, CT 06824, or go in-person to the Parks and Recreation Department, which is located at the above address.