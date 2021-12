A scholarship has now been established to honor the life and memory of Genevieve “Genny” Reilly. Reilly died suddenly in September at age 62.

Reilly was a former employee of Hearst Connecticut Media. She was a longtime reporter for the Fairfield Citizen and the Connecticut Post.

Her father, the late John Reilly, was the former editor of the Norwalk Hour. Her grandfather was a managing editor of the Bridgeport Post, and her great grandfather was a managing editor of the Meriden Journal.

Those interested in making contributions can make checks payable to CTSPJ Foundation (Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists) with the memo line Genny Reilly Journalism Scholarship.

The mailing address is: CTSPJ, P.O. Box 5071, Woodbridge, CT 06525

Donations can also be made online under the Bob Eddy scholarship fund, https://www.cfgnh.org/funds/bob-eddy-scholarship-fund?FundID=EDDY.

All monies should be received by April 1, 2022.

Public menorah lighting happening in Fairfield

The Congregation Mishkan Israel synagogue is having the 32nd annual public menorah lighting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 5, on the Sherman Town Green in Fairfield to mark the last night of Hanukkah.

The entire community is invited.

There will be fresh donuts, hot refreshments, music and fun for the whole family. Dreidels and menorahs will also be available.

Call 203-268-7700 to RSVP and for inquiries.

Shop and Stroll offers holiday treats

The ninth annual Holiday “Shop & Stroll” will be Dec. 9. The event is co-sponsored by the town and the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce.

Participating shops in downtown Fairfield will offer extended hours and an assortment of complimentary seasonal refreshments to shoppers. Traveling carolers will fill the air with holiday cheer.

The Town and Chamber are again partnering with @FairfieldMoms. The evening kicks off with Happy Hour beginning at 5 p.m. at Old Post Tavern, located at 1418 Post Road. There will be special discounts on food and drinks and free “Buy Local Fairfield” tote bags, while supplies last.

Fairfield Moms will also be sponsoring a festive after-party beginning at 8 p.m. at The Sinclair, in which there will be extended happy hour deals while shoppers enjoy music and fun. The Sinclair is located within the Brick Walk at 1229 Post Road.

There will also be a 90-minute ice carving demonstration beginning at 6 p.m. at the Sherman Green with additional displays at several downtown businesses.

Free hot cocoa and s’mores, as well as lounge chairs by the fire will also be on the green.

Other eateries will be offering special deals or menu items.

Visit www.experiencefairfieldct.org/shopnstroll for more information.

Sacred Heart University Orchestra performing holiday pops concert

The Sacred Heart University Community Theatre is presenting the Sacred Heart University Orchestra annual holiday pops “A Classic Holiday” concert at 8 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Tickets are $10 for general admission. The event is free with a Sacred Heart University ID identification.

Classical and light music will be performed.

Visit shucommunitytheatre.org for tickets and for the up-to-date COVID-19 protocol.

The Sacred Heart University Community Theatre is located at 1420 Post Road in Fairfield.

Fall chess season wrapped up on top

The Sacred Heart University Club Chess team, which started last year, has wrapped up its fall season on top.

The team recently defeated Caltech’s Team B in the finals of the Corporate eSports Association CEA Collegiate Chess League Division 8 Championship.

The virtual tournament this fall, included 160 college teams in 20 divisions of eight teams. Games were fast paced, with teams of four playing a total of 16 games per match.

The conclusion of the fall Corporate eSports Association season came right after Sacred Heart University hosted its first Pioneer Open Chess Tournament where 79 chess players representing 11 different states played for $1,000 in prizes on Nov. 13.

The tournament was hosted in partnership with the Chess Club of Fairfield County.

The Sacred Heart University Club Chess team will next compete at the Pan American Intercollegiate Chess Championship Jan. 6-9 in Washington, D.C.

Holiday remembrance service happening

The Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home is hosting a holiday remembrance service at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 15.

The event is being hosted for people who have lost a loved one in the past year.

RSVP by Dec. 12, at 203-255-1031, or sb@sbfairfield.com.

The members of the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home asks for people to join them as they light candles to honor loved ones during the holidays. Poems, and prayers will be read. Light refreshments will be served.

All people are welcome. Attendees can invite a friend, who might need comfort.

The Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home is located at 50 Reef Road in Fairfield.

Compass modernizing the real estate buying, selling process

Compass, the leading real estate technology company announced the opening of its new office at 1 Sasco Hill Road in Fairfield with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 2.

Since 2018, Compass has opened six offices throughout Connecticut, in Greenwich, Stamford, Darien, New Canaan, Westport, and now Fairfield. Over the last year, Compass has also expanded into 14 new major metro areas in the U.S. including St. Louis, Minneapolis, and Charlotte, N.C.

The Compass Fairfield office is a 4,000-square-foot space that was formerly Bankwell Executive Suites and will house powerhouse agents, including the real estate agent team of Katie O'Grady Team, and real estate agents, Helene Daly, David Kasnoff, and Krista Alecia, who are known throughout the industry for their deep market knowledge, and the utmost attention to detail.

Compass Connecticut has welcomed many top agents in recent years. According to Real Trends 2020, 15 small Compass teams ranked in the top 50 teams.

The new office comes at a time when Compass is heavily investing in digital tools.

Compass Lens launched in 2020. The AI Artificial Intelligence-powered tool allows homeowners to envision what homes look like with cosmetic upgrades to maximize their value.

Compass also recently launched Video Studio, a video based suite that enables agents to create custom listing videos in minutes through the Compass proprietary platform.