Community news: Girl Scouts enhance Fairfield open space and more
Fairfield Girl Scout Troop 30223 Girl Scouts Ayla Eyikan, and Teagan Weber, have completed a take action project, and are helping dog walkers to the trail in the Pine Creek Open Space in the town, become free of pet waste, with a pet “dog” waste station. The station is located at the entrance to the open space in the Sullivan Field/Kiwanis Field parking lot on Old Dam Road in Fairfield.
Ashton Lewis of Fairfield is the Individual Sport Male Rookie-of-the-Year for golf at the Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic. Lewis is shown.
The Fairfield University Art Museum has announced the upcoming art exhibitions titled: “ink/stone,” and “Seeing is Believing: Crossings and Transpositions, Part II.” The exhibitions open in the museum’s Walsh Gallery, Jan. 21. One of the artist's in the “Seeing is Believing: Crossings and Transpositions, Part II,” Luo Biwu's artwork, "Home," 2015, silkscreen print, is shown.
Girl Scouts complete take action project
