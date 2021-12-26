Community news: Girl Scouts enhance Fairfield open space and more

Ayla Eyikan, and Teagan Weber, from Fairfield Girl Scout Troop 30223, have completed a take action project and installed a dog waste station at the Pine Creek Open Space. The station has a waste bag dispenser and a sign that encourages people to clean up after their dog.

The station is located near a trash can at the entrance by the Sullivan Field/Kiwanis Field parking lot on Old Dam Road in Fairfield.

The Girl Scouts, who are also eighth graders at the Roger Ludlowe Middle School, came up with the idea for the station and presented it to Fairfield Conservation Department for approval. They also selected the location for the station, researched and obtained all of the supplies, dug the hole, poured the concrete, and assembled and installed the station.

Conservation Director Timothy Bishop and Open Space Manager Edward Jones were instrumental in assisting the Girl Scouts with the project.

The town will monitor the amount of bags in the waste station on a weekly basis when collecting the trash in the nearby can on the property. The town will also refill the station with bags as needed.

The Girl Scouts provided 2,400 bags when they planned and installed the waste station.

The project ties in with the outdoor journey, which the girls just completed and focuses on the outdoors and survival skills. Completing a Girl Scout journey, a multi-badge endeavor, is a prerequisite to earning the Silver Award, the Girl Scout’s second highest award. It must be completed during middle school.

Energy efficiency incentives help the Circle Diner upgrade

Circle Diner recently used nearly $18,000 in COVID-19 relief and energy efficiency incentives from United Illuminating and Southern Connecticut Gas to make nearly $24,000 in energy upgrades.

During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, The Circle Diner in Fairfield was one of many restaurants looking for ways to save on costs to keep its small business viable.

A recent opportunity to reduce costs through energy-efficiency upgrades, combined with United Illuminating incentives to cover up to 75 percent of project costs, spurred the owners to move forward.

The energy efficiency updates have brightened up the dining experience for the customers, and provided cost savings for the owners, Maria Lalvay and Gus Tsilfides.

Lalvay and Tsilfides were approached by Energy Solutions with opportunities to support improvements through the Small Business Energy Advantage program. The program provides businesses free energy assessments, and recommendations for efficiency upgrades to save energy, and money, and improve operations.

Improvements were made to the bathrooms, interior and exterior lighting, refrigeration, dishwashing systems and aerators in the kitchen.

Customers looking to benefit can call 1-877-WISE USE line or 877-947-3873, or sign up through businessenergyct.com.

Fairfield resident wins sports award of the year

Ashton Lewis of Fairfield is Eastern Connecticut State University’s individual sport male rookie of the year.

Lewis became the second-year golf program’s first departmental major award winner after earning medalist honors at the Little East Conference Virtual Men’s Golf Championships in the fall, and medalist honors at the inaugural LEC Men’s Club Invitational in the spring.

Lewis was named to the all-tournament team after having a six-over par in ultra-windy conditionals to win the individual title, in addition to earning medalist honors in the previous spring golf season.

Lewis was nine strokes better than his nearest competitor on the second day of the golf tournament, after being tied after the first round of the tournament.

Fairfield U. Art Museum announces two winter exhibitions

The Fairfield University Art Museum has announced the upcoming art exhibitions “ink/stone,” and “Seeing is Believing: Crossings and Transpositions, Part II.”

The exhibitions open in the museum’s Walsh Gallery on Jan. 21.

The exhibits present different perspectives on contemporary Chinese art. Extensive virtual programming will accompany the artwork.

The artists in the exhibition include: An Ho, Bingyi, Gu Wenda, Huang Yan, Lee Chun-yi, Liu Dan, Qiu Deshu and Zhan Wang.

For the “Seeing is Believing: Crossings and Transpositions, Part II,” exhibition, Fairfield University studio art professor Jo Yarrington was one of five American artists, who traveled to Guangzhou to take part in a cross cultural exchange between the U.S. and China in the spring of 2019.

The other artists were: Margot Rocklen, Mary Teichman, Carmela Venti, and Yuemei Zhang. The selected artists all members of The Printmakers Network of Southern New England.

Each artist’s exhibition had its own individual title, the comprehensive title for the group was, “Seeing is Believing: Crossings and Transpositions, Part I.” The second part of the initiative is being presented in collaboration with the museum.

Five Chinese artists — He Jiancheng, Luo Biwu, Zhang Zhengmin, Xiao Yaoning, and Zuo Zengyao — are exhibiting some 50 artworks at the museum’s Walsh Art Gallery. The Chinese artists will conduct virtual talks, workshops, and demonstrations, similar to those that were previously given in-person by their American counterparts in 2019.

Visit fairfield.edu/museum for more information.