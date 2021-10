The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 2021 Fairfield Harvest Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday on the Old Town Hall Green at the corner of Old Post Road and Beach Road.

The event is back after two years, amid two cancellations from the coronavirus pandemic, and will have more than 70 retail vendors. Fairfield Farmers Market vendors will also be present as they conclude their 2021 season that weekend.

There will also be food trucks, the Fairfield Rotary Club Beer Garden, and a giant pumpkin guess the weight contest.

A dog Halloween costume parade will start at noon with lineup starting at 11:45 a.m., along the side of the Old Town Hall, facing Beach Road. The first 25 dogs to check-in and lineup will receive a free chamber dog bandana and doggie treats. Free pet food samples, and treats will be supplied by other vendors. Prizes will be awarded in several groups. Dogs must be on leash and current on vaccinations. No aggressive animals, or females that are in season, are allowed.

Attendees will be asked to follow directional signs for parking. Visit the Chamber’s website at fairfieldctchamber.com, or call the Chamber’s office at (203) 255-1011 for more information.

Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home hosting group for widows

Certified Public Accountant Eric Zielinski, CPA, is speaking from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Wednesday meeting of the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home’s “Getting Back to Life After you are Widowed” social group.

Zielinski will go over common financial concerns when someone is widowed and answer any questions from attendees.

The Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home is located at 50 Reef Road in Fairfield.

“Getting Back to Life After you are Widowed” is designed to help people, who are further along in their bereavement process, gain new social, and educational experiences. The group meets every Wednesday at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home.

Call 203-255-1031 for more information.

Dancers help other dancers in need

Teen ballet dancers from the Connecticut Dance School in Fairfield and teens from the non-profit Donate2Dance recently partnered this summer, to bring joy to other young dancers around the world, who were in need of dancewear.

The Connecticut Dance School received never worn dance apparel from Gaynor-Minden Inc. this spring, and had many items left over after sharing the clothing with other dance schools.

Ava and Sophia Paley, two teen sisters in New York City, founded Donate2Dance and have been sending gently used dance items to people who are less fortunate through Donate 2 Dance since 2018.

The sisters also previously helped the Connecticut Dance School’s dancers send more than 50 boxes of dance items to schools in Maryland, Arkansas, Ohio, Illinois, Ghana and Haiti.

The Conencticut Dance School is a non-profit dance school that has been teaching aspiring dancers since 1970. For more information about Connecticut Dance School and Donate2Dance visit their websites at ctdanceschool.org, and donate2dance.org for more information.

Also visit the school, and the charity on social media @ctdanceschool, @Donate2Dance, and under the hashtag #dancershelpingdancers.

Senior center seeking volunteers

The Bigelow Center for Senior Activities in Fairfield is having a Meet and Greet Coffee & Donuts event at 1 p.m., on Wednesday with the Friends of the Bigelow Center group.

Attendees will be able to meet the board members of the Friends of the Bigelow Center, and learn how to participate in making the center better. Friends of the Bigelow Center group is looking for volunteers to become members of the group’s board and help out with events.

Register at myactivecenter.com. Call the center for assistance with registering. People, who are interested in the event, but cannot attend be at the function in person, are asked to contact Margo Schiff of the group, at friendsofthebsc@gmail.com to learn more.

The Bigelow Center for Senior Activities is located at 100 Mona Terrace in Fairfield.

Grammy-nominated musician to perform

Fairfield University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts is partnering with the Pequot Library at 720 Pequot Ave. in Southport to present grammy-nominated pianist, and composer, Kenny Werner, in-person at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The event is part of the Fairfield University’s Open VISIONS Forum. There will also be a conversation between Werner, and bassist, composer, author, and Fairfield University professor Brian Torff.

Registration is required to attend the free event. Visit pequotlibrary.org for full, and updated information about protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the result of the virus’ COVID-19, which created the new virus.

Visit quickcenter.com, or call the Quick Center box office at 203-254-4010, or toll free at 1-877-ARTS-396 to register.

Pre-school celebrates fortieth anniversary

A Child’s Garden preschool, ACG, recently had its 40th anniversary celebration.

A Child’s Garden preschool is located at 100 Mona Terrace in Fairfield, near the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities.