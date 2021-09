The Fairfield Theatre Company is hosting a concert of Motown and soul music to benefit CLASP Homes, featuring the philanthropic organization Band Central on Oct. 15.

A pre-party will be at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening for the concert at 7 p.m. and the concert starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $40, and include access to the pre-party in the foyer and the art gallery of the theater, where art and ceramic work from CLASP residents will be displayed. Lite bites of food will be served from businesses including, Little Pub and Cafe Transilvania.

Purchase tickets at fairfieldtheatre.org, or by calling 203-319-1404.

CLASP Homes of Westport, is a local non-profit organization that serves men and women with autism and intellectual disabilities. The organization provides care, support, and inspiration to 85 residents, who are living in its group homes throughout Fairfield County, along with enrichment programming at the Daniel E. Offutt Arts and Education Community Center in Bridgeport.

Visit clasphomes.org for more information. The theatre complies with the Town of Fairfield’s town-wide mask mandate amid the pandemic. Also visit fairfieldtheatre.org for the latest information about the venue’s COVID-19 policy regarding entry requirements.

Dentist joins DeMartin Dental Associates

Dentist, Dr. Ashley Pacelli has joined DeMartin Dental Associates, a family dental practice that has been in Fairfield for more than 60 years.

Pacelli grew up in New Canaan and received an undergraduate degree in arts from Connecticut College, with a major in bio-behavioral neuroscience and a minor in theater. She then went on to receive her Ph.D., Doctorate of Dental Medicine from the University of Connecticut School of Dental Medicine. She was awarded a Renaissance Award, which honors students who supplement their dental education with the arts. Pacelli has also been recognized for her contribution to scientific research.

She received post-graduate training in all aspects of general dentistry at a general practice residency at Danbury Hospital.

Pacelli is an active member with the Academy of General Dentistry, the American Dental Association, and the Connecticut State Dental Association.

Restaurant week looking for participants, sponsors

Fairfield Restaurant Week returns next month and will run Oct. 25 through Nov. 7.

Bankwell is the lead sponsor for the event, which is in its tenth year. More than two dozen restaurants are expected to participate with special prix fixe lunch and dinner menus showcasing the restaurants’ culinary offerings.

Full-service restaurants, that want to participate in the happening, or businesses,that are interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact Fairfield Director of Community and Economic Development at 203-256-3120, or mbarnhart@fairfieldct.org, for more information.

New Festa Italiana series celebrating Italian cultural heritage

The Fairfield University Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts is offering a fall 2021 virtual platform lineup of “Festa Italiana: A New Series That Celebrates Italian Cultural Heritage.” It showcases Italian culture in literature, art, history and food from the Renaissance to present day.

The series was created in collaboration with the school’s College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Modern Languages and Literatures and Italian Studies program.

Community members are invited to a number of free, public and virtual events, alongside the school’s students. Registration is required for all of the events at quickcenter.fairfield.edu.

“Forgotten Figures: Examining the African Presence in the Golden Age of Venetian Art” will be offered at noon on Sept. 28. In the Open MINDS Institute seminar, instructor Fiona Garland, will take participants back to the Venice of 1500, which is a dynamic, wealthy city at the crossroads of Europe, and the Middle East. Focusing on the era’s representations of Black Africans in a range of paintings, sculptures, drawings, books, and prints, she will introduce the figures, and reveal how they impacted the visual landscape of the Golden Age of Venetian Art.

“The Renaissance of Italian Food” will be offered at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 5. Italy is defined by, and celebrated around the world, for its food. But what does food mean to Italians, and how does it reflect, magnify, and shape their collective identity as italianità? In the Open MINDS Institute seminar, Fairfield University assistant professor of modern languages, and literature, Sara Diaz, will explore references in Italian literature to spotlight some of the historical forces that have influenced Italy’s culinary traditions.

Fairfield University graduate new managing director

The Center Stage Theatre in Shelton has announced the appointment of Carla Supersano Sullivan as the theater’s managing director, bringing theater, philanthropic and community experience to the organization.

The appointment is effective immediately. Sullivan will oversee, and manage the organization, including its strategic planning, fundraising, operations, fiscal management and marketing. She will report to the organization’s board of directors.

Before joining The Shubert Theatre in 2018, Sullivan served as the director of the Fairfield Awards Dinner event, the director of corporate relations with Fairfield University, and the director of donor service, and grantmaking with the Valley Community Foundation in Derby. She also held previous positions at Pink Aid, Barnum Financial Group, Graustein Memorial Fund and Community Foundation for Greater New Haven.

She is a graduate of Fairfield University, and holds a graduate degree from the University of Bridgeport.