Community news: Liquor stores raise awareness about underage drinking and more

Architect in Fairfield building his own futuristic home

Architect Leigh Overland is building his own futuristic home on Ash Creek in Fairfield. The home has insulated foam concrete walls, (ICF), no wood framing, exterior walls, a LiteDeck floor, factory fabricated metal stud interior walls and a second floor system, a structural insulated panel, (SIP), roof, infloor radiant heat, and cooling, and triple pane European windows.

Liquor stores raise awareness of underage drinking

The Fairfield CARES Community Coalition, and Fairfield’s liquor stores opted into the “Let’s #MentionPrevention” program during the months of November, and December, to remind parents, and other adults of the dangers of underage drinking.

Fairfield CARES is the designated local prevention council, and youth, and young adult substance prevention coalition for the Fairfield community.

The outreach initiative included store employees vigilantly checking IDs, even asking customers to pull down their mask momentarily to match their face with their driver’s license picture and inserting a flyer into the consumer’s bag that reminded adults of the state’s social host laws and the importance of talking to kids about underage drinking.

While underage drinking has been in decline in recent years in Fairfield, youths who drink are at greater risk for experiencing problems in school, physical, or sexual assault, car crashes, and cognitive impairment. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, youth who start drinking before the age of 15 are four times more likely to develop alcohol dependence later in life.

Fairfield CARES thanks AJ’s Warehouse, Brooklawn Discount Liquor, Fairfield Station Wine & Spirits, Fairfield Wines & Spirits, Grasmere Discount Liquor, the Greenfield Hill Liquor Shop, Harry’s Wine & Liquor Market, Kindred Spirits, Mo’s Wine & Spirits, Pequot Liquor, Stratfield Wine & Liquor, That’s The Spirit, the Turnpike Spirit Shop, Villa Wine Beer & Spirits, the Wine Rack, and the Wine Zone for participating.

Sing-A-Long with Dr. Uke Friday afternoon

Seniors at the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities in Fairfield can brighten up their afternoon with a little music, and sing along to their favorite songs at 2 p.m. on Jan. 29.

Email Diana.patterson@glastonburyct.gov to register.

Center offers Black History Month program

The Bigelow Center for Senior Activities is having a special program for Black History Month at 2 p.m. on Feb. 5, on Zoom.

It will include a conversation with Adrienne Parkmond, the chief operating officer of the Workplace in Bridgeport, about the presidential election, challenges facing Black voters, voter suppression and what it means for the country’s future to have the first woman, and first woman of color, in the second highest office in the land.

Parkmond is also president of the Waterbury Chapter of The Links Incorporated, and the president of the New Haven Chapter of Pearls of Excellence, the charitable arm of Theta Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, which is an international service organization dedicated to being "Supreme in Service to All Mankind.”

Visit the MyActiveCenter on Bigelow’s website to register, or email BigelowCenter@fairfieldct.org for assistance.

Art show on display

The Easton Arts Council’s annual Winter Member Show, is currently online at: www.eastonartscouncil.org.

It features art from 53 artists from five states. The show is running indefinitely on the arts council’s website. All artwork is for sale. Call 203-261-9160 for more information.