Community news: Local eatery seeks to donate holiday meals and more

Operation Hope holds food pantry

The Operation Hope Food Pantry located at 636 Old Post Road in Fairfield, across from Town Hall is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 10 a.m. to noon; and Thursdays, from 4 to 6 p.m.

If you cannot drive to the food pantry, call Social Services at 203-256-3170.

Make-A-Wish launches new fundraising method

Communities of families, friends and more can create their own unique Families For Wishes fundraising pages at ct.wish.org/families and raise money to help grant life-changing wishes. Families For Wishes provides a new approach to fundraising in support of the Make-A-Wish mission by inviting individuals near and far to leverage technology to come together and give back.

People can sign up by visiting the website, joining the Make-A-Wish Connecticut team and creating a family fundraising page.

Christmas Food Fair next week

The Hungarian Bistro will host a Christmas Food Far from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 12. Orders should be placed by Dec. 7 by calling 203-367-7521 or 631-384-2336.

Fairfield actors take part in Christmas classic

Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage continues its 34th Season with “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” this month.

It will run for two weekends beginning Dec. 11. Shows will be both in the theater and via livestream at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The cast features Jeff Gurner, Jim Schilling, Elissa DeMaria and Matt Grasso.

MTC has implemented strict health and safety protocols to assure the safety of the audience, crew and actors. Some of these protocols include staggered arrival based on seating, a reduced audience capacity and masks required at all times. Until further notice, all performances will not only be presented in person, but through a live stream as well, so that the shows may be watched live from the comfort of your home. Both in person and live stream tickets are available.

In Person ticket prices range from $35 to $65 and can only be purchased by calling the MTC Box Office at 203-454-3883. Live Stream tickets are $25 and may be purchased online by visiting www.musictheatreofct.com/wonderfullife2020.

Garden Catering launches holiday meal donations effort

Tina and Frank Carpenteri, siblings and co-owners of Garden Catering, have committed to donating 20,000 meals through their Nugs Not Hugs program. That number has long since been eclipsed as the local family owned business plans to donate 64,000 meals by the end of 2020.

The local chain, known for its hand-cut chicken nuggets, has committed to extending their giving through a new campaign called “Nugs Not Hugs - Holiday Edition.” This effort aims to provide full holiday meals to 500 local families in collaboration with local non-profits Greenwich United Way, Carver Center, Food Rescue & Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen.

Garden Catering kicked off “Nugs Not Hugs-Holiday Edition” by providing 83 families with full Thanksgiving spreads and guests will now be encouraged to make a donation to help continue the giving efforts through the Holiday Season.

A $9 contribution will cover the cost of one person’s meal and an entire family can be funded with a donation of $54. Garden Catering is also offering the option to Buy One & Give One. For $99, you can send a family a holiday dinner and choose a family meal for your family.

Donations can be made at Gardencatering.com or added to any on-line order in the Garden Catering App.