Community news: New bingo initiative supports downtown businesses and more

Deadline to appeal revaluation approaching

Residents who are interested in appealing a revaluation of their property can apply for a formal public hearing before the town’s Board of Assessment Appeals. Applications will be posted on the board’s website. Residents must apply for their appeal by Feb. 19.

The Connecticut General Statutes require each town in the state to do a revaluation every five years. The revaluation analyzes all sales in Fairfield between Oct. 1, 2019, and Oct. 1, 2020. They will correspond to the tax bills that will be due beginning in July of 2021.

Visit gis.vgsi.com/fairfieldct/ for valuation information, which is updated each Friday. Updates, and information are also posted at: fairfieldct.org/taxassessor. First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick’s public information session with Municipal Valuation Services, LLC, and the Town Tax Assessor, Ross D. Murray is also available on the town’s YouTube channel.

Fairfield launches Love Local BINGO contest for small businesses

Fairfield’s Department of Community and Economic Development with the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, and more than 45 local businesses, has launched Love Local BINGO to support local businesses in the town.

Download BINGO game boards at: experiencefairfieldct.org/Bingo, or pick up a game board at one of the participating Fairfield restaurants, or stores. People may choose to play either or both cards and submit by March 5.

Visit and make a purchase at one of the participating Fairfield restaurants or stores during the month of February to make BINGO. Receipts should be kept. Once the people have BINGO, they should take and upload a picture of their winning game card, and the receipt(s) at: experiencefairfieldct.org/Bingo, and complete the online entry form for a chance to win prizes. A list of the participating business establishments, more information about the contest, and the complete rules for it, are also posted at: ExperienceFairfieldCT.org/Bingo. Boards and receipts can also be dropped off or mailed to the Fairfield Community & Economic Development, along with the person’s name, email and phone number.

One winner from each board will be chosen at random from among all qualified entries to win a $250 Shop Fairfield Love Local Community eGift Card from the town’s current program. Other prizes will also be awarded. There will only be one winner per household.

Live-in companion wins award

Precious Bobson, a live in companion, at the homecare agency, Assisted Living Services Inc., was recently awarded the agency’s $5,000 Platinum Caregiver Award for October. The agency has locations in Fairfield and Cheshire. Bobson has also received a crystal statue, and certificate of merit, all of which comes with the award. See the video of the celebration on YouTube.

Bobson is from East Hartford, Conn.

Fairfield resident’s artwork on display at museum

Fairfield Resident Harrison Gordon’s artwork is on display through Feb. 28 at The Katonah Museum of Art (KMA) as part of the Museum’s 38th Young Artists 2021 exhibition. The Museum of Art celebrates the work of high school senior artists in what has become a perennially popular exhibition. Nearly 350 pieces of artwork are on view from more than 30 schools.

Visit the museum's website to reserve general admission tickets. The Museum of Art is located at 134 Jay St. in Katonah, N.Y.

Tax assistance available

AARP, (American Association of Retired Persons), Tax Assistance is taking appointments through the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities.

People who would like to register to have their taxes done by AAPR tax volunteers should call 203-256-3166, and give their name, and best number for where they can be reached, to Nora, who will then give the person’s name, and phone number to the volunteers preparing the person’s taxes.

The people will then receive a call from one of the tax preparer’s to set up a time for giving information to the volunteer.

Fairfield resident now leads one of CT’s largest insurance firms

Daniel F. Keane of Fairfield, President of ACBI Insurance in Shelton, recently welcomed Kim DiMatteo of Bethany as the new Senior Vice President at ACBI Insurance. DiMatteo Insurance in Shelton merged in early 2021 with ACBI Insurance to become one of the largest insurance firms in Connecticut with their combined 3,000 clients and 40 employees.

Foundation Source announces Sunil Garga, President, CEO

Foundation Source, the largest provider of comprehensive support services to private foundations, has announced Sunil Garga will be the new president and chief executive officer.

Garga replaces Susan Friedlander Calzone.

Foundation Source is located in Fairfield.

Food drive this weekend

A group of concerned residents who started weekly community food drives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic last March will hold their 26th community food drive from 10 a.m to noon on Feb. 13 in front of Berkshire Hathaway, 1583 Post Rd. Saturday’s food drive will benefit nOURish of Bridgeport, which is now distributing groceries to over 200 families each week, through their drive-up and pick-up appointment system.