Community news: New full scholarship program launches and more

The Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University has announced that its virtual “Race Liberty & Justice: Diverging Perspective with Eyes on the Prize,” has been postponed until an in-person event on March 8.

The discussion is with Michael Eric Dyson, an author, professor, and ordained Baptist minister and John H. McWhorter, a professor and contributor. It’s part of the Open Visions Forum. The cost is to be determined. The event was originally scheduled as part of The Quick Live, (thequicklive) forum of panel discussions, and speakers.

For complete information about performing arts programming at the Quick Center and Fairfield University, view the fall 2021 season online at quickcenter.com.

Ukranian American Club celebrating 100th anniversary

The Ukrainian American Club of Southport is celebrating its 100th anniversary at 5 p.m. on Oct. 9. The event will feature a buffet-style dinner, music and entertainment, including Ukrainian folk dancers.

Tickets are $100 per person. Proceeds will benefit the club’s programming efforts, as well as support the club building’s upgrades and maintenance costs.

Originally known as the Ukrainian National Home, the club provided assistance to its members’ medical and funeral expenses. While its name eventually evolved into the Ukrainian American Club, the Club’s corporate name remains the Ukrainian Sick Benefit society, a lasting tribute to its initial mission.

Throughout its existence, the Club has thrived, welcoming new waves of Ukrainian immigrants while nourishing the existing Ukrainian community. For many years, the club participated in Fairfield’s Memorial Day Parade, once winning first prize for best float. Today the club’s three flags - Ukraine, the United States and Connecticut - wave high above its distinctive sign, which is visible from I-95 and is a beacon for travelers entering Fairfield.

For more information, or to purchase a ticket, please contact board member Paul Lytwyn at 203-913-5055.

Full tuition scholarship program launched

Fairfield University has launched a full tuition, and cohort-based scholarship program called, The Company Scholars, that offers up to 12 four-year full-tuition grants to low-income students, who are attending Jesuit, and Cristo Rey high schools. As part of the program, students engage in service projects, and outreach with a focus on social justice.

Students engage themselves in a creative service project within the greater Fairfield community, as part of the program’s model.

The program meets the full financial needs of each student, including room and board. The program’s cohort model allows Fairfield University to connect participants with faculty menors, academic, and career advisors, and study abroad, and research opportunities in the company of a supportive peer group.

Students are encouraged to visit the school’s financial aid website or contact Associate Director of Admission Nakia Letang at nletang@fairfield.edu to learn more.

New art exhibit opens

Art/Place Gallery is hosting a reception from 2 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 3. This is a solo show, “An Abstract Odyssey,” by artist member, Jeffrey Starkes. It includes a talk by the artist. Masks are required.

The show runs from Sept. 27 through Oct. 24, Art/Place Gallery shares space with Fairfield Theater Company and is located at 70 Sanford Street.

The new paintings explore the power and possibilities of abstract art.

Issues focus of Fairfield University fall exhibition series

The Fairfield University Art Museum is presenting three displays as part of its fall exhibition series. The exhibitions are: “Carrie Mae Weems: The Usual Suspects,” “Roberto Lugo: New Ceramics,” and “Robert Gerhardt: Mic Check.” The series is on view through Dec. 18.

The series focuses on issues of race, social justice, racism, police reform and Black history in the U.S.

“Carrie Mae Weems: The Usual Suspects” is being presented in the Museum’s Walsh Gallery. “Roberto Lugo: New Ceramics,” and “Robert Gerhardt: Mic Check” are being presented in the Museum’s Bellarmine Hall Galleries.

Museum visitors can also view, “VOTE! Black Lives Matter (Connecticut 2020 & 1849).” The short film was produced by the Mary and Eliza Freeman Center for History and Community, and created with filmmaker Pedro Bermudez. Using Chefren Gray’s photography from a previous Freeman Center PopUp Exhibit, Freeman Center Arts Ambassador Shanna Melton narrates the film.

The #UNLOAD Foundation, the Robert and Mercedes Eichholz Foundation, and the Aquarion Water Company have provided funding for the exhibitions. The Eliza and Mary Freeman Center for History and Community in Bridgeport is a community partner for the exhibitions.

Virtual programming is accompanying the exhibitions.

“Film Screening: Black Art: In the Absence of Light” is at 7 p.m. on Oct. 4. “Artist Talk: Robert Gerhardt” will be at 5 p.m. on Oct. 7.

See additional programs at fairfield.edu/museum.