Community news: New full scholarship program launches and more Staff Sep. 30, 2021 Updated: Sep. 30, 2021 10:13 a.m.
The Fairfield University Art Museum, FUAM, is presenting three displays as part of its fall exhibition series. The exhibitions are: “Carrie Mae Weems: The Usual Suspects,” “Roberto Lugo: New Ceramics,” and “Robert Gerhardt: Mic Check.” The series opened on Saturday, Sept. 18, and is on view through Saturday, Dec. 18. “Carrie Mae Weems All the Boys (Profile 1), 2016 Archival pigment and silkscreened panel mounted on gesso board,” is shown.
Roberto Lugo Gun Teapot: Ida B. Wells and Jean-Michel Basquiat, 2021, glazed ceramic, luster, steel, epoxy, enamel
Robert Gerhardt Protestors Marching through Times Square on the fifth Anniversary of the Death of Michael Brown, Times Square, New York City, August 9, 2019 Silver gelatin print
Virtual Michael Eric Dyson panel discussion postponed
The Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University has announced that its virtual “Race Liberty & Justice: Diverging Perspective with Eyes on the Prize,” has been postponed until an in-person event on March 8.