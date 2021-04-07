Community news: New manager takes over 111-year old store in Fairfield

Resident appointed manager of Henry C. Reid & Son Jewelers

David Glucksman, of Fairfield, was appointed store manager of Henry C. Reid & Son Jewelers, the 111-year-old jewelry store at 1591 Post Road in Fairfield.

Glucksman joined Henry C. Reid at a pivotal time in the store’s previous 110-year history, including a major renovation. Glucksman was formerly with the Betteridge, and Tiffany & Co., jewelry stores, both of Greenwich.

Trinity Southport presenting New York jazz ensemble

The Curtis Nowosad Quartet will perform a rare local area concert on the front lawn of Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Ave., at the corner of Center Street in Southport. at 3 p.m. on April 24. The special event is open to all members of the community regardless of their religious affiliation. Purchase tickets online at www.trinitysouthport.org/music. Visit eventbrite.com to register.

Fairfield Police share tips for 9-1-1 calls

Chief Robert Kalamaras and the Fairfield Police Department are sharing guidelines, and tips as part of National 9-1-1 Education Month this April.

People can reach 911 with text to 911 throughout Connecticut as an alternative to a typical phone call. Enter 9-1-1 in the “To” field of your mobile device and then type your exact location and a brief description of what kind of help you need. Once you hit send, respond to any questions you’re asked and follow the instructions given. Residents should note that at this time, 911 can only receive text messages in English.

With wireless calls, 911 operators can locate callers, but more information may be needed in order for emergency services to find exact locations. Be prepared to provide detailed information on your location to assist the 911 operator.

Unless instructed to do otherwise, you should stay on the line when calling 9-1-1 in order to provide necessary information to the 911 operator. Even if you accidentally dial 9-1-1, you should stay on the line and inform the operator that there is no emergency and that you dialed accidentally. While on the phone, please answer the telecommunicator’s questions. They are trying to determine whether or not there is an emergency or if someone is in need of assistance.

Staples free school fund scholarships available

Applications for college scholarships from the Staples Free School Fund for the 2021-2022 school year are available online at www.StaplesFreeSchool.org through May 7. The school is located at 515 Morehouse Road in Easton. Also visit www.StaplesFreeSchool.org for details. Scholarships granted for the 2020-2021 school year totaled $35,000.

Easton Arts Council presenting online art shows

The Easton Arts Council’s annual Youth Art Show is available for viewing online at www.eastonartscouncil.org, with 64 total entries.

Accounting and consulting firm gets new location

Knight Rolleri Sheppard CPAs, LLP, a regional certified public accounting and business consulting firm has moved down the road to 2150 Post Road. The firm will occupy the entire fifth floor of the building. Knight Rolleri Sheppard has been in business in Fairfield for 36 years. The move was prompted by the firm’s expansion requirements resulting from a growing client base and hiring of new staff members, Angel Commercial announced.

Eva Kornreich, Angel Commercial’s vice president, said “the Fairfield County office market vacancy rate is up to 26 percent, but in the town of Fairfield, the office vacancy rate is 5 percent.” Kornreich conducted a comprehensive search on behalf of the tenant and was able to negotiate a custom build out while maintaining an efficient floor plan.

This transaction brings the building to 100 percent occupancy.