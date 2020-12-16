Community news: Ornaments for sale and more

Fairfield Awards Celebration goes virtual

The 32nd annual Fairfield Awards Dinner, a gala to celebrate Fairfield University’s dedication to the Ignatian mission of service through education, will take place online Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. Free access with advance registration is available.

The event will include tributes to the award recipients, as well as special thanks to Fairfield’s many donors for their support of the Alumni Multicultural Scholarship and other critical scholarships at Fairfield.

“The Fairfield Awards Dinner has been a treasured tradition for over 30 years,” said Anissa DeMatteo ’90, director of the Fairfield Awards Dinner. “A virtual celebration gives us the unique opportunity to share the event with an even larger audience.”

To learn more about this year’s honorees or to register for the Virtual Fairfield Awards, go to https://www.fairfield.edu/awards-dinner/.

Fairfield COVID-19 Relief Fund

One-time assistance of up to $2,500 is available for COVID-related expenses to eligible Fairfield households. Applications must be completed and submitted via email, mail or in person, with proof of residency (like a copy of a driver’s license or other valid ID, a copy of a recent phone or utility bill, or a tax bill). Applicants will be asked to provide financial information, such as income and asset verification, as part of this process. Social Services staff is available to answer questions about the application or eligibility.

For information, call 203-256-2891 or email covidrelief@fairfieldct.org. Applications will be accepted until funds are exhausted.

Applicants should have been current on all tax obligations with the Town of Fairfield prior to March 1, 2020.

Virtual Marquee Lighting Ceremony

The Sacred Heart Community Theatre is hosting a virtual marquee lighting ceremony at 5p.m. Dec. 18 via a livestream at www.sacredheart.edu/lightthemarquee. It will celebrate the renovated and restored 100-year-old theater. Sacred Heart and town officials will give brief remarks. The theater will be reintroduced as a state-of-the-art cinema, performance and educational venue including original design elements like its ticket booth, balcony, proscenium and marquee.

Tickets available for the holiday train show

The Fairfield Museum Holiday Express Train Show is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on the weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 3. Advance ticket purchase is required and can be done through the museum’s website. Sign up for the Museum’s e-newsletter at https://www.fairfieldhistory.org/ to learn about future ticket releases and other events.

Lacrosse team donates $2,500 to Bridgeport Rescue Mission

The Connecticut Hammerheads Major League Lacross team (MLL), based in Fairfield, and with its home field at Fairfield University, has donated $2,500 to the team’s Turkey Team fundraiser for the Bridgeport Rescue Mission. There was also $1,567 raised on the team’s Turkey Team fundraising page. Both amounts allowed the team to provide about 200 Connecticut families with meals over Thanksgiving. Read more about the fundraiser at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/hammerheadsturkeyteam/.

Holiday ornaments available for purchase

Six different Holiday ornaments from the company Woodbury Pewter, and of historic landmark buildings in Fairfield are available for purchase from the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce. The ornaments are $20 each or $100 for a set of six ornaments. Available ornaments of the landmarks in a limited stock are: 1998 - Bronson Windmill, 2000 - Sherman Green Gazebo, 2001 - Burr Mansion, 2002 - Pequot Library, 2003 - Old Academy and the 2004 - Ogden House. Order online or call the Chamber’s office at 203-255-1011. Contactless pickup is also available in the Chamber’s lobby at 1597 Post Road Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Place orders quickly for the limited inventory. Call the Chamber’s office for more information.