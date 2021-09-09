Community news: Panel to address juvenile crime and more Staff Sep. 9, 2021 Updated: Sep. 9, 2021 10:34 a.m.
Connecticut state Representative Laura Devlin, (R-134), is having a public listening forum about juvenile crime from 7 until 9 p.m., Sept. 13, at the Sacred Heart University Community Theatre, which is located at 1420 Post Road in downtown Fairfield.
Company offering employees $1,000 to get vaccine
Assisted Living Services, which has an office in Fairfield, is offering its employees a $1,000 cash incentive to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as part of the company’s Vaccination Heroes program. Five of the company’s vaccinated staff members selected in a random drawing on Oct. 12 will receive the money.