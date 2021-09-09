Community news: Panel to address juvenile crime and more

Assisted Living Services, which has an office in Fairfield, is offering its employees a $1,000 cash incentive to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as part of the company’s Vaccination Heroes program. Five of the company’s vaccinated staff members selected in a random drawing on Oct. 12 will receive the money.

Caregivers need to receive their first, and second doses of the Pfizer, or Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations, or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine, anytime until Oct. 12, to be eligible to win.

The company is offering the employees’ assistance to find the near location administering the vaccinations.

Senior center hosting events, classes

The Bigelow Center for Senior Activities is hosting a coffee and donuts event at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 29. The center is located at 100 Mona Terrace.

The center also has a selection of classes available. There are class openings in Spanish and watercolors. There are also times to meet with a Connecticut Veteran’s Affairs representative, and officer Ramon Agosto.

More information is in the center’s September newsletter. Register at https://myactivecenter.com/, or call the center at (203) 256-3166 for assistance.

New director at Trinity Parish Nursery School

The Trinity Parish Nursery School has hired longtime Fairfield resident, Lisa Bond, as its new director. Bond officially took over on July 19. She has been an active member of the school, which is located at 651 Pequot Ave., in Southport.

People is the community know Bond as “Miss Lisa,” or “Mrs. Bond.” Bond began her early learning career at St. Paul’s Nursery School in town, where she helped create the first twos program at the school, led a classroom, and developed curriculum to meet accreditation standards that are still used by teachers today.

Bond has also been a Lead Teacher of the school’s twos, and threes classroom since 2019, and an early childhood educator for 22 years. She has also been a member of the Trinity Parish Nursery School’s COVID-19 task force helping children, and families through the challenges brought on by the pandemic. The school was founded in 1965, and is one of Southport’s oldest nursery schools.

Bond has also been an active member of the nonprofit organization Operation Hope, including chairing their annual Tag Sale event for six years, along with being an active member at the First Church Congregational Church in Fairfield, and multiple PTAs, (Parent Teacher Associations).

Call the school’s main number at (203) 259-8456, or visit the school’s website at tpns.org for more information.

Doctor speaking about COVID-19 booster doses

Dr. Joseph Feuerstein is giving an update on COVID-19 booster shots via Zoom at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, via Zoom to the members of the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities.

He is the director of integrative medicine at Stamford Health.

Registration is limited. Register at myactivecenter.com, or call the center at (203) 256-3166 for assistance. People will receive a link to register for the event, once they are registered on the website, if they are not already.

Public listening forum to address juvenile crime

State Rep. Laura Devlin, (R-134. Fairfield, Trumbull), is having a public listening forum about juvenile crime from 7 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 13, at the Sacred Heart University Community Theatre, which is located at 1420 Post Road in downtown Fairfield. Masks will be required during the event per theater policy.

Pre-registration is required to ensure seating. Visit www.cthousegop.com/devlin/crimeforum/ to register, view the participating panelists, or submit a question.

Devlin will use the resident input from the event to help craft policy with her legislative colleagues to address the current juvenile crime crisis.

Call Devlin with any additional questions about the event, at her Hartford office at 1-800-842-1423, or email her at Laura.Devlin@housegop.ct.gov.

Notre Dame High School collecting supplies for hurricane victims

Notre Dame High School is collecting supplies to help St. Charles Catholic High School in LaPlace, La. that was devastated by Hurricane Ida.

A list of items requested by the St. Charles community can be found at notredame.org. The school will be collecting items on Sept. 9 and 10 during school hours, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Every donated item will be driven to Louisiana by Notre Dame members early next week.

Notre Dame is also inviting area schools and parishes to join the efforts in an effort to send lots of help from Fairfield County.