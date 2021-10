Art/Place, a non-profit, artist-run gallery at 70 Sanford St. in Fairfield, is having a reception for its member show, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the organization from 2 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 7.

The member show includes varied sizes of artwork and began Oct. 27.

Art/Place features a new show by one, or two of its members every couple of months, and several group shows a year.

The gallery shares space with the Fairfield Theater Company.

Visit artplacegallery.org, or call 203-374-9720, or 646-258-6912 for more information.

Kiwanis Club of Fairfield creating Field of Valor

The Kiwanis Club of Fairfield is creating a Field of Valor of at least 200 full size, (3-by-5 foot), U.S. Flags.

The flags will be on display in Jennings Park, which is adjacent to Hansen’s Florist and across from Bob’s Shopping Center, for two weeks beginning Nov. 7, and going through Nov. 21. A dedication ceremony will take place at Jennings Park at 2 p.m. on Nov. 7.

People can sponsor any person they would like to honor with one of the flags, which they can also use as a keepsake.

The person’s honoree, and sponsor name will be displayed on a yellow card that will be attached to each of the flags. Proceeds will support the efforts of the non-profit organization, Homes For the Brave in Bridgeport. The organization has served more than 1,100 men, women and children, mostly veterans, by providing housing, vocational training and life skills coaching to individuals, who are experiencing homelessness.

Visit www.fairfieldkiwanis.org, email fairfieldkiwanisct@gmail.com, or contact the President of the Kiwanis Club of Fairfield Paul Giacalone at 646-872-0112 for more information.

Sacred Heart University performing at dance festival

The members of the Sacred Heart University Dance Company is performing in the twentieth annual 5x5 Contemporary Dance Festival in West Hartford on Nov. 6.

Participating dance groups were accepted after a review of pre-recorded submissions, and will perform in front of a live audience at the event.

The dance company at Sacred Heart will perform a contemporary dance called “Imbroglio.” The dance was choreographed by Choreographer Shane Farrell and was featured in a legacy project in 2020. The presentation will be the first time that it is performed in front of a live audience.

Eleven performers are performing in the festival from the dance company. They are Alissa Gaulin, Allie Giuffra, Annika Bokor, Jillian Bowman, Kaitlin Broyles, Kiera Walsh, Lauren Szczepanowski, Marycate Cassidy, Ryan Solorzano, Tara Keating and Chandler DeCusati.

Panel to speak at youth mental health forum

“Youth Mental Health Crisis: (A Youth in Crisis): A Community Conversation on Children’s and Teen’s Mental Health in Age of COVID-19,” will be held at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, in the Sacred Heart University Community Theatre, 1420 Post Road in Fairfield.

The event is free and will examine the extent of the crisis and possible solutions. Registration is required at eventbrite.com.

Teens, young adults, parents and community leaders are encouraged to attend.

Panelists will include: Cay White, medical director of The Child & Family Guidance Center; Jeffrey Vanderploeg, president of the Child Health & Development Institute of Connecticut; Tim Marshall, director of the Office of Community Health for Connecticut Department of Children & Families; and Michael Patota, president/CEO of The Child & Family Guidance Center.

State Sen. Tony Hwang, R-28, will moderate.

The panelists are subject to change.

Contact Hwang’s office at tony.hwang@cga.ct.gov, or 860-240-8805 with any questions about the forum.

Hwang encourages any person, who is attending the event to be vaccinated against COVID. Those vaccinated are not required to wear a mask at indoor events. Unvaccinated individuals are still required to wear a mask indoors.

Volunteers sought for new commission

Applications are currently being accepted for volunteers to join the newly established Fairfield Commission on disAbilities, a group intended to promote the inclusion and integration of differently abled people in community activities, services and employment opportunities.

The commission’s mission is to ensure that Fairfield is a welcoming community where people with disabilities can lead inclusive and fulfilling lives and contribute as active members in the town. It is seeking self-advocates; caregivers; parents/family members; professionals serving the disability community and other residents who would like to educate and advocate for people with disabilities in Fairfield.

Visit the Fairfield Commission on disAbilities page to learn more: https://www.fairfieldct.org/commissiondisabilities, or, to apply, please visit the town of Fairfield’s Appointment Process page: https://fairfieldct.org/appointmentprocess.