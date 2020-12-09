Community news: Parks and Rec to deliver letters to Santa and more

Earth Animal CMO elected chairwoman of Pet Sustainability Coaliton

Earth Animal in Southport has announced that Stephanie Volo, the company’s chief marketing officer, has been elected the incoming chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC).

The Pet Sustainability Coalition advances business through profitable environmental and social business practices. Founded in 2013 by eight companies who recognized a need for a collaborative platform for the industry to address increasing expectations for sustainable products, PSC now supports more than 150 pet companies on their journey to drive impact and is home to one of the most vibrant communities of leaders in the pet industry. Volo was a founding member of the coalition in 2013, then representing pet hard-goods manufacturer Planet Dog.

Devlin named Deputy Republican Leader

House Republican Leader-elect Vincent Candelora has announced that state Rep. Laura Devlin (R-Fairfield & Trumbull) will serve as Deputy Republican Leader through the 2021-2023 legislative team. Candelora has also reappointed her to Connecticut’s transportation, education and finance, and revenue and bonding committees.

State grants for the arts

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has anniounced $9 million in grants to support the arts community in the state during COVID-19. Fairfield is a town that has several benefactors from the grant including: the Fairfield Theater Company, Broadway Method Academy, Connecticut Dance School, Fairfield County Children’s Choir and the Greater Youth Orchestras. The money is from the state’s COVID Relief Fund for the Arts, which the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD), created to support arts non-profits.

Police hosting toy drive

The Fairfield Police Department’s annual Holiday Toy Drive is underway through Dec. 18. Toys collected from the event will be delivered to the Central Coast YMCA organization the day after Dec. 19, and distributed at numerous low income housing developments. Toys should be new, in original packaging, and not gift wrapped. The town’s police department is not able to accept stuffed animals for this year’s event. There is only one drop off location this year at the town police department’s headquarters., 100 Reef Road, in Fairfield.

Send a letter to santa

Santa’s Mailbox is available until Dec. 18 for children to write a letter to Santa.

Children can drop letters off in any one of Santa’s Mailboxes throughout Fairfield, and the town’s Parks and Recretion Department will deliver it to the North Pole, Polar Express style. Participants are asked to make sure that a return address is included with their mailing so the Jolly Old Gent canrespond.

Visit the Parks and Recreation website to see a map of where the designated mailboxes are around the town.

Sen. Tony Wang appointed to committee leadership role

Connecticut state Sen. Tony Hwang (R-28) has been appointed Senate Ranking Leader in the state’s Public Health Committee in the Connecticut General Assembly. Hwang’s appointment comes after he won reelection to his 4th term as state Senator in the Nov. 3, 2020 election.

Henry C. Reid Jewelers celebrates reopening

The family-owned and 110-year-old business Henry C. Reid Jewelers has reopened at 1591 Post Road in Fairfield with a new look, feel, COVID precautions in place, chances to browse the business’s jewelry selection and a ribbon cutting ceremony that was held Dec. 4.

The ceremony kicked off the store’s re-opening, and celebration of the holiday season. Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick and other local officials were in attendance. Masks were required and socially distancing protocols were followed.

23rd Community Food Drive

A “social distancing” food drive is going to be held on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon at Berskhire Hathaway, 1583 Post Road, Fairfield Center.

Items that will be collected to benefit local victims of domestic violence include: Grocery gift cards, peanut butter, jelly, tomato sauces in plastic jars, pancake mixes and syrups, rice side dishes, canned stews, chili and meat, clam chowder, flour, sugar and oil, feminine hygiene items, full-size shampoo, conditioners, lotions and body washes.

Resident named salesperson of year

Longtime Fairfield resident and merchandising entrepreneur Nick Mirabile has been named ASI Advantages Salesperson of the Year 2020, an annual awards program that recognizes the most outstanding salespeople in the industry.