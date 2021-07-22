Community news: Pequot Library book sale returns and more

Naomi Rosen, a high school student in Fairfield, has been awarded a National Security Language Initiative for Youth Virtual Summer Intensive scholarship to study Chinese, (Mandarin), for six weeks this summer.

The program is part of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. It promotes critical language learning among American youth. The 2021 Virtual Summer Intensive program is also an alternative for immersion an program that could not take place overseas due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Rosen was selected from 2,500 applicants from across the U.S., and is one of over 500 students who will study the languages of Arabic, Chinese, Hindi, Indonesian, Korean, Persian, Russian or Turkish as part of the virtual exchange. The program provides language and cultural learning opportunities by virtually connecting the participants of the program with overseas teachers, international peers, cultural organizations and communities where the target language of the program is spoken.

Visit www.nsliforyouth.org in the late summer for applications to the 2022-2023 programs. The department provides study abroad opportunities for more than 1,000 U.S. high school students and 3,000 international high school students each year. Visit https://exchange.state.gov/highschool to learn more.

Tickets available for Easton town party

Tickets are now on sale for Easton’s town party, which will celebrate community spirit.

Ashlar-Aspetuck Masonic Lodge No. 142 is presenting the event, which runs from 1 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 18 and includes live music, local food and drinks and family fun. It will be on the Masonic Hall green in town.

Visit eastontownparty.com for full information about the event, including tickets, the lineup, directions, parking, frequently asked questions. Also follow the handle @eastontownparty on social media.

People interested in attending should bring their own blankets and chairs.

Purchasing advance tickets is recommended. Tickets are $20 per person or $25 for walkups. Children under 12 are free with a paying adult. A free can holder will be available to early arrivals.

The entrance/ticket scan will be at 200 Center Road by the Easton Town Hall. Parking will be available at the Easton Library, the Easton Country Day School/Senior Center, and along Morehouse Road in the town. The organizers are conforming to all current guidelines for the event, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pequot Library bringing back summer book sale

The Pequot Library in Southport is having its 61st Summer Book Sale July 23-27 at the library, 720 Pequot Ave.

The library accepts used book donations in the tens of thousands and hosts multiple used book sales annually. The sale attracts around 8,000 people and is the library’s largest special event, raising a significant percentage of the library’s operating budget.

This year’s sale features an online catalog of specials that has more than 500 donated and hand selected items for their elevated value, including signed first editions and collectibles.

There will also be a section of maritime books from a donation from two collectors.

The sale generally has more than 60 different categories of books and media. There are also hundreds of CDs, DVDs, records and tapes.

Admission to the sale is free and open to the public.

Scheduling and pricing at the sale varies from day to day. Visit www.pequotlibrary.org for complete details, and to learn more about the book sale, the library, and its services. Masks are required for visitors who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

All proceeds from the sale directly support the library’s annual educational programs, events, and library services. Call 203-259-0346 ext. 115 for information, and follow the library on the social media platforms of Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The library recently received a $39,500 grant by the Renee B. Fisher Foundation to provide $100 vouchers to almost 400 teachers from 92 schools in Bridgeport and New Haven to purchase materials for their classrooms.

Gould Manor Park official word awaited

The Town of Fairfield is awaiting the official word from the Connecticut Department of Public Health, before beginning remediation work at the town’s Gould Manor Park, at 655 Holland Hill Road, according to the town’s First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick.

Remediation work to excavate contaminated soils at the park, and bring them to a certified disposal facility in Minerva, N.Y., will likely begin the first week of August, and take three to four weeks to complete. Work to renovate the playgrounds, and tennis courts at the Park will then begin shortly after. The town is still planning to re-open the park by spring 2022.