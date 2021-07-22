Community news: Pequot Library book sale returns and more Staff July 22, 2021 Updated: July 22, 2021 10:51 a.m.
Easton is having its town party that will celebrate community spirit, live music featuring the Stella Blue’s Band, (pictured), and the band, The Brotherhood, local food, food trucks, craft beer, family fun, and more on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 1 to 7 p.m. Visit eastontownparty.com for full information about the event, including tickets, the lineup, directions, parking, frequently asked questions, (FAQ), and more. Also follow the handle @eastontownparty on social media.
Resident studying Chinese on U.S. State Department scholarship
Naomi Rosen, a high school student in Fairfield, has been awarded a National Security Language Initiative for Youth Virtual Summer Intensive scholarship to study Chinese, (Mandarin), for six weeks this summer.