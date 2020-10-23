Community news: Program to explore Mill River and more

Statewide registration event focuses on voting

All registrars of voters' offices in Connecticut will hold a statewide voter registration session from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The sessions are required by state statute.

Please call the local registrars' office at 203-256-3115 for details, especially now with the coronavirus.

Portraits honor people who have changed the world

The First Church Congregational, 148 Beach Road, has unveiled a permanent display, entitled “Faces of Peace.” It includes portraits of 13 men and women who made contributions to world peace.

It is created by Fairfield resident Sandra Bromer, who is also an active member of the congregation.

Each portrait is accompanied by a description of that person’s contributions to peace along with a quotation.

League of Women Voters debates to air next week

FairTV will broadcast the League of Women Voters of Fairfield annual candidate debates at 7 p.m. Monday. It will feature the Fairfield candidates running for state legislative office.

Due to coronavirus concerns and state regulations, the event will be recorded on Friday without an audience, and then presented on Monday on all FairTV platforms, including Optimum channel 79, Frontier channel 6010 and a FairTV webstream at https://fairfieldct.org/fairtv/government.

State Senate candidates will go first, followed by the state representative candidates.

Residents honored for their work with youths

Brendan and Carolyn Miles, of Southport, recently received the Brian Langdon Award for their leadership on the 2020 Building A Brighter Future Campaign in Bridgeport.

The pair and LifeBridge raised more than $400,000 to support the Urban Scholars Program.

The money made it possible for LifeBridge to turn more than 6,000 square feet of space into a Center for Youth Development. The Urban Scholars Program operates in-person, after-school and summer programming for Bridgeport middle school students in need of academic tutoring and enrichment. To date, the Urban Scholars Program has served 58 middle school students in Bridgeport.

Brendan Miles is the immediate past chair and current board of director’s treasurer and chair of the strategic planning committee. Carolyn Miles is the former president and CEO of Save the Children.

Community program helps children explore Mill River

A series of community programs to explore the Mill River launches on Wednesday at the River Lab Outdoor Classroom, 2 Mill Terrace.

The event will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and is open to children 7 to 10 years old. It costs $15 per person.

Masks are required, physical distancing will be maintained and participation is limited for this drop-off program. Advance registration is required.

Participants will explore the work of the meandering river, build a model river, and walk along the river to see how it affects the land, plants and animals.

The children will be led by an experienced guide from Mill River Wetland Committee’s River-Lab Program, which has served the Fairfield Public School System for more than 50 years.

The Norma Pfriem Breast Center gets reaccreditation

The Norma Pfriem Breast Center has been reaccredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers for meeting high standards in patient care quality, patient and staff education and other areas. The accreditation covers the center’s locations in Bridgeport, Fairfield and Trumbull.

The surveyor was said he was impressed with the center’s staff, including its navigators, healthcare providers and bilingual staff who can communicate directly with non-English speaking patients. He also cited the center’s “robust” support, rehabilitation and outreach programs, all of which are offered free, thanks to the center’s private fundraising.

The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers is a consortium of national, professional organizations dedicated to the improvement of the quality of care and the monitoring of outcomes for patients with diseases of the breast. It is administered by the American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer.