State Rep. Cristin McCarthy Vahey, (D-133, Fairfield), was recently one of six state legislators honored as Legislative Champions of the Year for 2021 by the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities.

The additional honorees representing were: state Sen. Rob Sampson, state Sen. Christine Cohen, state Rep. Joe Zullo, state Rep. Michelle Cook and state Rep. Jill Barry.

McCarthy Vahey is the house chair of the Planning and Development Committee and a member of the transportation, government administration and elections committees.

As the house chair for the Planning and Development Committee, she has been integral in modernizing, and re-organizing zoning statutes to provide greater clarity, and tools to local planning, and zoning officials, empower towns, and cities to facilitate economic growth, ensure inclusive communities, add energy, and environmental protections to their zoning codes, and allow accessory dwelling units across Connecticut, according to a news release.

As a member of the Government Adminstration and Elections Committee, she worked with committee leadership to expand voter accessibility, restore voting rights to people on parole, and gave Connecticut voters the chance to vote on two constitutional amendments. One of the amendments is for early voting. The other amendment is to provide no-excuse absentee ballots to registered voters.

Fairfield native competing in Olympic trials

Kristen Santos, a Fairfield native, is competing in the U.S. Olympic trials for speed skating, Dec. 17-19. She is also the U.S. record holder in the 500, and 1000 meter speed skating races. She recently won a gold medal at a recent World Cup, and two bronze medals. She’s considered an Olympic medal contender.

Fairfield University Quick Center schedule announced

The Fairfield University Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts has announced its live and virtual schedule for its upcoming season of shows.

The season will consist of 21 live performances, and more than 40 livestreamed events on a diverse schedule. There will also be lectures, screenings, and more, worked in.

The new season will begin at 3 p.m. on Jan. 30, when the John Pizzarelli Big Band takes the stage for a gala musical bash.

High profile artists will include rock star organist Cameron Carpenter, Circa, Ballet Folklórico de México and the Russian National Ballet.

Thought leaders will include Isabel Wilkerson, Michael Eric Dyson, John McWhorter and David Brooks.

The Quick Center is offering ticket prices at $30 for live performances and lecture tickets for non-members of the center, and $15 for members of the center as part of the center’s campaign to return to in-person programming.

Visit quickcenter.fairfield.edu for information.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday.

Composting expert to speak

“Composting: It’s Good for your Garden, Good for Connecticut, Good for the Planet” will be the message by composting expert Dan Martens in his presentation to the members of the Greenfield Hill Garden Club and guests at 11 a.m. on Jan. 18, at Connecticut Audubon’s Center, at 2325 Burr St. in Fairfield.

Community members are welcome to attend.

The Greenfield Hill Garden Club invites community members to come learn the basics about home composting, and community food scrap collection, including the how tos, and the environmental benefits of the processe of doing both tasks.

Martens is also a member of the local Sustainable Fairfield Task Force’s home composting program.

He is also the North American Vice President for Novamont, a global leader in the research, and the production of compostable biopolymer materials.

Guests are welcome, and are asked to pre register by noon on Jan. 17, by emailing greenfieldhillgardenclub@gmail.com.

There is no charge for the event.

Episcopal thought leader speaking at virtual event

The Trinity Spiritual Center is hosting a conversation with Episcopal thought leader Rev. Matthew Wright: “Practicing Trinity and Incarnation,” as an exclusive livestream event at 3 p.m. on Jan. 9.

Register is required and can be done at tsc_matthew_wright2.eventbrite.com. The presentation is open to everyone and free. No affiliation with the church is required.

The Trinity Spiritual Center is hosting the event as the latest in a year-long series of open conversations about contemporary issues that deeply impact the community.

The discussion will be rooted in the evolutionary, and mystical thought of contemporary theologians. Wright will speak about renewing ancient Christian contemplative practices with new energy and insight. He will explore the mysteries of Christ’s life, and teachings as mystical experiences, rather than abstract religous precepts.

Caroling party, open house returning to library

The Pequot Library holiday caroling party and open house is returning to the library from 5 to 7 p.m., Dec. 10, after being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is free, and will take place outdoors. It will include s’mores, fire pits, horse drawn carriage rides and caroling from choirs at St. Thomas Aquinas and Fairfield Country Day School.

More than 300 people are currently registered for the event. More than 500 people are anticipated.

The Pequot Library is located at 720 Pequot Ave. in Southport.