Community news: Radio program discusses election and more

Combine gives athletes venue to show skills

KMKfit LLC is hosting a free combine on Sunday to help senior football players showcase their skills since the coronavirus has prevented them from sharing game footage or stats with colleges. It will be livestreamed.

Athletes were nominated by coaches across the state.

All donations collected from the event and during the month of November will be sent to Wakeman Boys and Girls Club.

A registered nurse and athletic trainer will also be on staff to make sure the cleanliness and COVID-19 guidelines are practiced and maintained throughout the combine. Waivers must be signed by each athlete when checking in.

Resident joins Goodwill board

Robert A. Scinto, of Fairfield, is one of the most recent additions to the Goodwill of Western & Northern Connecticut’s board of directors.

Robert A. Scinto brings a wealth of real estate experience to his role on the board. He currently serves as president and COO of R.D. Scinto, Inc. in Shelton. He has a long-standing history of supporting nonprofits and currently holds seats on a number of boards.

“Goodwill’s mission to connect individuals who are unemployed or under-employed to new work opportunities is incredibly relevant in today’s climate,” Scinto said. “I look forward to serving on the Board and helping to advance the organization’s mission.”

Pet store raising money for nonprofits

Pet Pantry Warehouse will be selling Pet Pantry Packs to raise money local organizations.

The pack is a specially curated bag of pet products, samples, and coupons from participating brand sponsors retailing for $25.

The business usually hosts fundraisers, but wasn’t able to this year because of the coronavirus. This year's canceled events included the annual New Canaan Dog Days, the annual Puttin' on the Dog, the annual Howl & Prowl, and the inaugural Fairfield Dog Days.

Some of the local organizations are Fairfield Parks & Recreation, the New Canaan Nature Center, and the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce. Sponsors include Raised Right, Open Farm, Acana, Earth Animal and Orijen.

Customers should call their local Pet Pantry in Fairfield and Westchester County to order Pet Pantry Packs for curbside pickup or for more information on the selection at the nearest location (ppwpet.com/location).

Our Divide hosts event

Lily Bolash, a Fairfield resident and the vice president of Our Divide, helped organize a nonpartisan workshop filled with caucuses and keynotes about current events last weekend.

The event featured a keynote from Jack Bergeson, who gained national attention in 2018 by running for governor of Kansas as a sixteen-year-old, utilizing a loophole in Kansas law.

Our Divide is a community of politically active Connecticut high school students who write about current issues and events.

Radio program looks at election

WSHU Public Radio will host a virtual “Join the Conversation” event at noon on Friday.

Titled “Through the Looking Glass: A Campaign Like No Other,” the discussion-style event will explore important aspects of a presidential election that has been unusual, contentious, and that some have called the most important election in American history. An audience Q & A will follow the panel discussion.

The panel includes NPR’s Eric Deggans, WSHU News Director Terry Sheridan, WSHU Senior Political Reporter Ebong Udoma.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required .

Police advise caution with rideshares

Chief Christopher Lyddy and the Fairfield Police Department are advising residents to always use caution when using ride-sharing apps to get around.

Police said riders should check the license plate before getting into the vehicle to make sure it matches what’s booked, as well as confirm their driver. Riders should choose a safe spot to be picked up and dropped that includes a place to wait inside or that’s well lit and away from the road. Anyone using one of these rideshares should always sit in the back, which makes it easier to exit the vehicle and puts more space between the passengers and driver. Riders should share trip details with others and never give out personal information. .

In addition to these safety measures, the Fairfield Police Department reminds all residents to still follow proper health and safety guidelines when using ride-sharing services to limit the spread of COVID-19. This includes wearing a proper face covering, remaining socially distant as much as possible, asking to ride with the windows down, limiting contact with high-touch surfaces such as door handles, and washing hands as soon as the ride is done.