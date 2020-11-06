Community news: Resident receives award, leaf pickup, more

Martha Spiegel, Fairfield resident and STAR employee, received the STAR Hero Award. Martha Spiegel, Fairfield resident and STAR employee, received the STAR Hero Award. Photo: Contributed Photo / STAR Inc. Lighting The Way Photo: Contributed Photo / STAR Inc. Lighting The Way Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Community news: Resident receives award, leaf pickup, more 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Fairfield resident receives award

STAR, Inc. Lighting the Way, a local not-for-profit organization dedicated to serving people impacted by intellectual and developmental disabilities recently held its 68th annual Meeting and Achievement Awards on Zoom.

Martha Spiegel, Fairfield resident and STAR employee, received the “STAR Hero Award” for her talent and new found expertise in helping to create, manage and produce Zoom programming — known as the daily STARcast — for STAR day participants to stay connected and engaged during the pandemic.

For information about STAR, visit www.starct.org.

Leaf pickup schedule announced

The schedule for leaf pickup for the Town of Fairfield is: Nov. 9, 16, 30 and Dec. 7.

More information is available at fairfieldct.org/curbsidecollection.

Warde marketing students participate in ‘Great Pumpkin Patch’

Fairfield Warde High School marketing students recently came together to create the annual Warde Great Pumpkin Patch.

Students were asked to prepare and organize a marketing campaign for an existing product. They investigated and evaluated a product’s SWOT & PEST analysis, marketing mix, marketing segmentation, and competitive position using a variety of research tools and methodologies.

Using their creativity they were challenged to transform existing ideas and knowledge into new ideas using a pumpkin and making it resemble the existing product or service.

Audubon Society holds virtual fall fundraiser

The Connecticut Audubon Society’s annual Fairfield fall fundraiser will be virtual this year with a live discussion between naturalists James Prosek and Richard Prum speaking on the topic — Are Birds Art? This online event, will be presented via Zoom to ticketholders at 7 p.m., Nov. 18.

Artist, naturalist and author, James Prosek, is a contemporary artist whose work has earned frequent comparison with that of John James Audubon. Richard Prum is the W. R. Coe Professor of Ornithology at Yale University, and the Curator of Ornithology at the Peabody Museum of Natural History. He has been an avid birder since childhood.

Returning this fall, as part of the fundraiser, is the online auction hosted again by Black Rock Galleries of Bridgeport. The auction will debut Nov. 8. The link to the auction, along with more information and updates, is available starting Nov. 8 at www.ctaudubon.org/fallevent2020.

For tickets, at $50, go to www.ctaudubon.org/fallevent2020.

Social Services seeks support

Fairfield Social Services is continuing its holiday program this year by requesting donations of gift cards instead of wrapped gifts or toys.

Many clients lost jobs or lost income through reduction in hours, and are struggling in other ways due to COVID. Fairfield Social Services aims to work hard to make sure no child, senior or family feels forgotten or invisible during the holidays.

Gift cards for supermarkets, Target, Walmart, Amazon — anywhere families may shop for their loved ones for the holidays are encouraged.

On behalf of the families that receive support from the Holiday Giving Program, the Town of Fairfield and Department of Human and Social Services would like to thank the community for keeping all our residents in mind for the upcoming holiday season. If you are interested in donating or receiving holiday help, contact Fairfield Social Services by calling 203-256-3170 or by email at socialservices@fairfieldct.org. Donations are accepted during business hours from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., at the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities, 100 Mona Terrace.

Rotary Club sponsors Shred Fest fundraiser

The Fairfield Rotary Club is sponsoring a Shred Fest from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 7, at First Congregational Church, 148 Beach Road. This event is open to all and will abide by all current social distancing guidelines.

Individuals and businesses will pay $10 per “box” (15”x12”x10”) and $15 for a larger box. Participants will pull up, pop the trunk, pay and drive away. The monies collected will used to fund community grants for local charities and nonprofits, and to support international service projects supporting children, women, health services and clean water.

Since 1990, The Fairfield Rotary Club has provided over $400,000 in community grants and donations to local nonprofits and continues to support local area high school seniors with scholarships. Last year, the Rotary Club awarded $24,000 to three local high school students.

To learn more about the Fairfield Rotary Club, visit FairfieldRotary.org.