Community news: Resident runs his own marathon and more

Resident runs to support son

Fairfield resident Russ Mitchell, co-CEO of Mitchells, ran his fourth New York City marathon Nov. 1 — a COVID friendly version.

Mitchell ran his 26.2 miles from Westport to Darien in support of his son who is in recovery. Both have run the NYC marathon the past three years. Mitchell is raising funds for Shatterproof, a national nonprofit aimed at reversing the addiction crisis in the U.S.

A Shatterproof board member, Mitchell has raised nearly $60,000 over the past four years, and over $10,000 this year. Visit his fundraising page at Shatterproof.org.

Holiday Sip & Shop

A Holiday Sip & Shop, hosted by Leigh Ann Dwyer will be held Nov. 13 and 14, from 9:30 a.m.to 5:30 p.m., at J.McLaughlin, 342 Pequot Ave., Southport.

Shoppers may visit in store or shop virtually; curbside pickup or private appointments also are available.

Visitors will receive a complimentary gift wrap and may enter to win a holiday accessory.

Fifteen percent of proceeds will benefit National Charity League, Fairfield Chapter.

For more information call store manager Heidi at 203-955-1555 or email stctsouthport@jmclaughlin.com.

Food drive to benefit Operation Hope

A group of Fairfield residents who started weekly community food drives at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic will be collecting Thanksgiving turkeys and other holiday meal items from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 14 in the parking lot of First Church Congregational, 148 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Individuals who wish to donate can pull up and a volunteer wearing a mask, will unload the donations.

Families and individuals throughout Fairfield are still experiencing hardship and new financial circumstances due to the ongoing pandemic. Operation Hope is now serving 35 percent more families which is expected throughout the winter.

Collected items include frozen turkeys, chicken, ham, pies, canned green beans, corn and peas, stuffing, gravy, boxed mashed potatoes, shelf-stable milk, ground coffee, cleaning products, pasta side dishes, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, jelly, honey, canned fruit, oil, sugar and flour, cereal and oatmeal. Regular sized items are preferred.

Organizers also are encouraging monetary donations or grocery gift cards for those who do not wish to visit a grocery store. The monetary donations assist the food drive in purchasing perishable items.

For more information, visit https://operationhopect.org/donate/.

Poetry group meets virtually

Poets’ Salon will be held from 10 a.m.to noon on Nov. 14. This monthly poetry group open to all meets virtually.

To join, go to https://www.meetup.com/The-Poets-Salon/events/267500633.

Fairfield receives state funding

Governor Lamont recently approved more than $11 million in state funding through the Small Town Economic Assistance Program.

Fairfield will receive $128,205 in state funding has been approved for streetscape improvements, including sidewalks and signage, at Fairfield Center. This will be matched by $26,331 from the town.

Drive-thru food pantry available

Operation Hope offers a drive-thru food pantry for residents Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 10 a.m.-noon and Thursdays, from 4-6 p.m.

For those who are unable to get to the food pantry, there is a mobile food pantry option. To see if you are eligible for the mobile food pantry program call Amy Luciano at the Center, 203-256-3170. Rides are available to the food pantry by appointment. Call 203-256-3166.

Discussion on women’s suffrage movement

Fairfield Museum and History Center presents Exploring Women’s Suffrage through 50 Historic Treasures, with author and curator Jessica D. Jenkins, at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 19

This program brings together a selection of cultural objects representing the milestones, people, and legacy of the long campaign for women’s voting rights. Color photos and short essays will detail each object’s story.

To register or for information email info@fairfieldhs.org.

Sponsor a flag, honor a veteran

To honor military veterans and those men and women actively serving the U.S., the Kiwanis Club of Fairfield will create a Field of Valor of at least 200 full size U.S. flags. The flags will be on display in Jennings Park (adjacent to Hansen’s Florist and across from Bob’s Shopping Center) through Nov. 21.

To sponsor a flag, go to https://fairfieldkiwanis.org/flag. Honoree and sponsor name will be displayed on a yellow card attached to each flag. Cost is $25.

Proceeds support the efforts of Homes For The Brave in Bridgeport, which has served more than 1,100 men, women and children (mostly veterans) by providing housing, vocational training and life skills coaching to individuals experiencing homelessness.

For more information, visit http://www.fairfieldkiwanis.org, email fairfieldkiwanisct@gmail.com or contact Paul Giacalone at 646-872-0112.