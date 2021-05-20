Community news: Sacred Heart University team honored and more

Sacred Heart Cheer team honored at Connecticut state Capitol

Sacred Heart University’s Cheer Team members were recently honored with official citations at the state Capitol for winning their division’s national championship for the second year in a row.

Team members, university staff, state Sen. Tony Hwang and state Reps. Laura Devlin, and Jennifer Leeper were present.

“We are extremely proud of our cheerleading team, and we appreciate our delegation ensuring that they were recognized and congratulated at the Capitol. It meant a lot to them,” said Sacred Heart University President John J. Petillo.

Fairfield Harvest Market accepting vendor applications

The Chamber of Commerce is now accepting vendor applications for its annual Fairfield Harvest Market, which will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 16.

It will be held rain, or shine, on the historic Old Town Hall Green in Fairfield.

The chamber encourages vendors to contact them as soon as possible because spots for the event fill up quickly. The event is free and open to the public.

The 2019 event featured more than 80 retail vendors, a farmer’s market, costume dog parade, music and a variety of food truck.

Email Krista@fairfieldctchamber.com, visit www.fairfieldctchamber.com, and, or call the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce office at 203-255-1011 for more information.

‘I am vaccinated, now what?’ event scheduled

The Connecticut Area Agencies on Aging will lead a virtual program at 9:30 a.m. on May 25 answering older adults’ post COVID vaccine questions.

Two healthcare professionals, Dr. Vivian Argento and nurse Ann Dyke, will lead the virtual conference.

A Zoom invite will be sent to people who register for the event. RSVP at https://www.aoascc.org/forms/aact/.

New Elisa Contemporary Art Pop Up exhibit open

A new Elisa Contemporary Art Pop Up exhibit, “A Glimpse Ahead,” has opened in the George Billis Gallery, at 166 Main St. in Westport. The figurative exhibit runs through June 13, and focuses on summer. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays and by appointment.

Elisa Contemporary Art is located as an art salon by appointment at 353 South Pine Creek Road in Fairfield, and has a gallery at 5622 Mosholu Avenue in Riverdale, N.Y.

Visit Elisa Contemporary Art’s Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or website, www.elisacontemporaryart.com, for more information.

“Marvelous Metamorphoses” presents nature’s life cycles

The Sova Dance and Puppet Theater will present transformations in nature during a live, puppet workshop and performance for families on the back lawn of Connecticut Audubon’s Center at Fairfield.

It will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon on May 22.

Through original music, dance and the art of puppetry, “Marvelous Metamorphoses,” celebrates and brings to life the annual life cycles of nature. It costs $10 a person for members and $15 a person for nonmembers.

Visit www.ctaudubon.org/2021/03/marvelous-metamorphoses/ to learn more and register.

‘Into Naturalist Program, Geology’ class set

The Connecticut Audubon Society is having an “Into Naturalist Program, Geology” introductory class at the Fairfield center, 2325 Burr St., from 10 a.m. to noon on May 26.

The class is a beginner exploration for adults who want to learn more about the natural world. People can also gain insights on geologic history, learn how rocks are formed, the differences between rocks and minerals, and examine stone wall formations while exploring the Fairfield Larsen Sanctuary for specimens.

It costs $30 for Audubon Society members and $40 for nonmembers are $40. Pre-registration is required. Visit www.ctaudubon.org/2021/04/introductory-naturalist-program/ for more information, and to sign up.

Notre Dame High School hosts first St. Baldrick’s event

Notre Dame High School in Fairfield, hosted its first Saint Baldrick’s event on May 1 to raise money for childhood cancer. The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a charity committed to supporting research to find cures for childhood cancers and give survivors long and healthy lives.

The event was sponsored by Notre Dame’s Student Leadership Institute, which is composed of students at the school. On the day of the event, 12 people shaved their heads, and three cut their hair for the non profit organization Locks of Love. The students raised a total of $11,825 to donate to St. Baldrick’s.

Rose Baker, student coordinator, began her interest in St. Baldrick’s through her parents. Baker’s mom has hosted 10 events in the past to raise money for St. Baldrick’s, and her father has been a shavee for 10 years.

Kevin Kelly, a senior student at the school, shaved his head in honor of his two-year-old nephew, who is currently undergoing treatment for Leukemia.

Girl Scout Troop plants garden

Fairfield Girl Scout Troop 30283 recently planted a “peaceful place garden” in front of the Riverfield Elementary School in Fairfield, on May 8.

The project is part of the troop’s Bronze Award. The girls hope it will promote kindness, peace and creativity in the community.