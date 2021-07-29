Community news: Sacred Heart podcast wins awards and more Staff July 29, 2021 Updated: July 29, 2021 11:24 a.m.
A special benefit concert is being planned for Sunday, August 1, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., at the Gaelic-American Club, which is located at 74 Beach Road in Fairfield, for Noreen Forde, who is an Easton, Connecticut woman, and who is in treatment for the illness, Ovarian Cancer. The event is open to the public.
The Greenfield Hill Garden Club of Fairfield has selected Clare Corcoran as recipient of its $1,000 scholarship awarded for a student pursuing horticulture and environmental studies. Entering her junior year in the Rubenstein School of Environmental and Natural Resources at the University of Vermont, Corcoran is a resident of Fairfield.
The local resource in Westport for mental health, and substance abuse since 1971, Positive Directions, The Center for Prevention and Counseling, has hired Vanessa Wilson, MA LMFT as its new executive director. Wilson’s new position took effect on Tuesday, July 6. Wilson is a graduate of Fairfield University.
The student campers’ in the Fairfield Performing Arts Studio are performing an upcoming Disney musical that is titled: “Moana JR” on Saturday, Aug. 7.
WSHU podcast receives awards
The Public Media Journalists Association has awarded
WSHU Public Radio, the National Public Radio station at Sacred Heart University, a second place Public Media Journalists Award for the station’s podcast, “Everytown: The Hamptons.” The association recognizes the best work in public media journalism from across the U.S.