Community news: Sacred Heart podcast wins awards and more

The Public Media Journalists Association has awarded WSHU Public Radio, the National Public Radio station at Sacred Heart University, a second place Public Media Journalists Award for the station’s podcast, “Everytown: The Hamptons.” The association recognizes the best work in public media journalism from across the U.S.

The award is the latest in a string of prizes and recognition for the podcast, which is reported and hosted by Edward R. Murrow and Charles Lane, edited by WSHU Senior Producer Ann Lopez and produced by Max Wasserman. The podcast explores the topic of immigration by investigating a series of events that took place in Southampton, N.Y.

The podcast was recognized in April with a 2020 Investigative Reporters and Editors Award in the “Audio-Small” category. The IRE Awards have been given out since 1979 and recognize the most outstanding watchdog journalism of the year. The 2021 winners were selected from more than 400 entries.

The Fair Media Council recognized the podcast with a Folio Award for “Best Immigration Feature.” The Folio Awards recognize quality news about Long Island, N.Y. on hyperlocal, regional, and national levels.

The podcast was also a Top 20 NPR member station podcast in 2020. The radio station’s news team is currently working on a second season of the podcast.

Visit the station’s website for more information about the podcast and how to listen to it.

Concert to help Easton woman with medical costs

A special benefit concert will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 1 at the Gaelic-American Club, 74 Beach Road in Fairfield, to raise money for Noreen Forde, an Easton woman who is in treatment for ovarian cancer.

The event is open to the public.

John Foley, an Easton resident and the club’s vice president, is spearheading the event with a cadre of Forde’s friends.

The program will feature musical acts including The McLean Avenue Band, The Jolly Beggars, CAMAC and Ceol agus Craic. There will also be a special performance by the Lenihan Academy of Irish Dance.

Recommended donations for admission include $25, $50 and $100. There will also be a cash bar and food available for purchase. Desserts are provided, including a soda bread tasting.

Reservations are requested but not required. Email one of the organizers, Elaine Hogan at ElaineHogan2@gmail.com, or Foley at JohnDFoleyGAC@gmail.com for reservations. Call Foley at 212-634-8930 for more information. Nancy May is the other organizer.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up.

Greenfield Hill Garden Club awards scholarship

The Greenfield Hill Garden Club has awarded its $1,000 scholarship to Clare Corcoran, of Fairfield. The scholarship goes to a second, third, or fourth year college student, who is majoring in one of the following garden related subjects: horticulture, agriculture, land management, plant science, soil science, landscape design, or environmental conservation.

Corcoran is entering her junior year at the Rubenstein School of Environmental and Natural Resources at the University of Vermont.

Betty Horan and Stacy Fama, the scholarship committee’s co-chairs, said Cororan demonstrates a commitment to the sustainability of the natural world, and a commitment to equity, and justice for all people, according to a recent email from the garden club to Hearst Connecticut Media.

The Greenfield Hill Garden Club was established in 1938 with the mission “to conserve and preserve the natural beauty of the environment.” Its objective is to “increase the interest and advance practical knowledge in the culture and care of flowers, fruits, vegetables, trees and birds and the making of gardens.”

Fairfield alumna takes over Positive Directions

Vanessa Wilson has been named the new executive director for Positive Directions, The Center for Prevention and Counseling in Westport. The center serves as a resource for mental health and substance abuse.

Wilson was previously with the Young Women’s Christian Association and Greenwich Domestic Abuse Services.

Wilson has a graduate degree from Fairfield University and is a licensed marriage and family therapist, who is trained in models of family therapy, such as structural, strategic, narrative and a solution focused model.

Campers performing ‘Moana JR’

Students from the Fairfield Performing Arts Studio’s second camp session are performing the musical, “Moana JR.” on Aug. 7 at 4 and 7 p.m.

The 60-minute shows will be at The Klein Memorial Auditorium, at 910 Fairfield Ave. in Bridgeport. The musical is based on the 2016 Disney movie, “Moana.”

The cast for the musical will include students from towns in Fairfield County. Drama coach Jennifer Kenny is leading and directing the program. Campers have been working on the show from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning July 19.

Tickets are $14 for children, students and senior citizens, and $18 for adults.

Visit the Klein’s website for information and to purchase tickets, or call the auditorium’s box office at 800-424-0160 for reservations.